Escape From Tarkov is now undergoing a Stim event, introducing the Cocktail Tasting quest, which gives various rewards.

Following the recently concluded Boss event, it would appear that Escape From Tarkov is now holding the 2023 Stim event. The tweet shows a video of dead PMCs, with the last hurt PMC at the end about to use what appeared to be an “Odolbos” cocktail injector.

Soon after this event went live, the quest Cocktail Tasting appeared in Escape from Tarkov. This is the event quest, and will require the player to do the following:

Cocktail Tasting

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

#EscapeFromTarkov **STIM CHANGES** *** Obdolbos – FOR THE EVENT THIS STIM BASICALLY KILLS YOU IF YOU GET SHOT *** Obdolbos 2 – No longer does 80% incoming damage P22 – No longer reduces damage by 10% Meldonin – No longer reduces damage by 10% pic.twitter.com/wUXjjfTe6L — LogicalSolutions (@LogicaISoIution) July 7, 2023

Additionally, with the start of this event, various stims received changes.

Odolbos: Increases damage taken by 1000% for 1800 seconds This basically kills the player in one shot

Odolbos 2: No longer increases damage taken by 80%

P22: No longer reduces damage by 10%

Meldonin: No longer reduces damage by 10%

Thanks to the Stim event, the price of stimulants has skyrocketed in the game. If you've been holding onto some of them, especially the Odolbos ones, you can make quite a sum of money during this event.

That's all the information we have about the 2023 Escape from Tarkov Stim event. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.