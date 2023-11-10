ESL Pro Tour For StarCraft II To Return To Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2024

ESL Pro Tour for StarCraft II returns with live competitions, including Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2024, in the 2023-24 season.

As the ESL SC2 Masters Winter 2023: Regionals unfolds with 64 top StarCraft II (SC2) players engaged in intense extragalactic battles, ESL FACEIT Group, a leading esports and video game entertainment company, has exciting news for the StarCraft II community. The ESL Pro Tour (EPT) for StarCraft II's 2023-24 season will extend into the upcoming year with the addition of three live competitions.

Building upon the previously announced weekly ESL Open Cups, two ESL SC2 Masters seasons, and one EPT Championship, the 2023-24 program introduces a live standalone event at Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice 2024 and an additional Masters season.

Intel Extreme Masters SC2 Katowice 2024

The EPT for SC2 will make its return to Katowice, Poland, featuring a standalone competition from February 8 to 11, 2024. In the Auditorium of the International Conference Center (MCK), 24 of the world's best players will compete live for a share of the $500,000 total prize pool. The top four players will secure a spot in the EPT Championship event later in the year.

The 24 spots for the standalone tournament will be allocated as follows:

Eight players invited based on regional competition victories:

ESL SC2 Masters Summer 2023 – EU Regionals Champion: Joona “Serral” Sotala

ESL SC2 Masters Summer 2023 – AM Regionals Champion: Maxwell “Astrea” Angel

ESL SC2 Masters Summer 2023 – AS Regionals Champion: Reigning World Champion Li “Oliveira” Peinan

ESL SC2 Masters Winter 2023 – EU Regionals Champion

ESL SC2 Masters Winter 2023 – AM Regionals Champion

ESL SC2 Masters Winter 2023 – AS Regionals Champion

Global StarCraft II League 2023 – Season 1 & Season 2 Champion: Cho “Maru” Seong-ju

Global StarCraft II League 2023 – Season 3 Champion: Kang “Solar” Min-soo

The remaining 16 contenders determined through Open Qualifiers and Closed Qualifiers.

Qualifiers will run from December 5 to 10,2023 and ticket sales for IEM SC2 Katowice 2024 start on November 15, 2023, at 3 PM CET.

Oleksii Trushliakov, Senior Product Manager – StarCraft II at ESL FACEIT Group, expressed excitement about returning to Poland and expanding the EPT season, creating more memorable moments for the StarCraft II community.

ESL Pro Tour 2023-24 Season Continuation

Contrary to previous years, the ongoing EPT season will extend beyond IEM Katowice. In spring 2024, another ESL SC2 Masters season will take place, offering a total prize pool of $250,000. This season includes Online Regionals from April 11 to May 5 and live Finals at DreamHack Dallas 2024 on May 31 to June 2, featuring a $100,000 prize pool.

The EPT 2023-24 season will conclude in the summer of 2024 with the flagship EPT Championship event, crowning the next World Champion. Further details will be revealed at a later date.

The ongoing ESL SC2 Masters Winter 2023: Regionals will conclude on November 19, 2023. The live Finals will take place at DreamHack Atlanta 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, from December 15 to 17.

Fans worldwide can follow the live transmissions on ESL’s Twitch and Youtube channels and other dedicated broadcast partners. DreamHack Atlanta tickets, providing access to the SC2 stage, are available for purchase.

For the latest updates, news, and live match coverage of the ESL Pro Tour in StarCraft II, visit the official website. Stay tuned for more details on the epic conclusion of the EPT 2023-24 season in the summer of 2024.