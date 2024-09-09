Artificial intelligence does not make everything better. Exhibit A, ESPN's AI system failed to include a teeny-tiny detail in its recap of Sunday's National Women's Soccer League showdown between the San Diego Wave and North Carolina Courage– the retirement of Alex Morgan.

She only happens to be one of the greatest women's soccer players of her generation and arguably the longtime face of the sport. No biggie, right? AI apparently did not recognize the importance of Morgan's final match in its summary of the Wave's 4-1 loss, per Awful Announcing's Sean Keeley, sticking mainly to the statistics and non-contextual elements of the action.

ESPN writer Jeff Kassouf did write a separate article on the two-time World Cup champion, but one would assume that even a game recap would include a sentence or two about one of the most popular women to ever step foot on the pitch. ESPN eventually updated the article with a mention of Morgan, but the damage was done. Potential AI flaws have been exposed.

Being able to take a comprehensive account of an event beyond just the standout performers is an essential part of any reasonable breakdown. Omitting key context, especially the kind that carries a great deal of emotional weight, speaks to the value of having a human perspective. That aforementioned emotion was on display in Snapdragon Stadium, as Alex Morgan sailed off into the sunset.

Alex Morgan leaves a mark in her last match

Although she missed a penalty kick and was on the losing side of the outcome, the 2012 Olympics gold medalist recorded an assist early in the match. It might not have been a fairy-tale ending, but it clearly resonated with the Wave, their fans, and of course Morgan.

She checked out after playing 13 minutes, receiving a rush of support and gratitude for an illustrious 15-year career. Her name is etched in the history books, even if ESPN's AI cannot find it.

Perhaps this was merely technology's cold way of moving towards the future and officially ushering in a new era of women's soccer, which is already taking shape following the United States' momentous gold medal win at the Paris Olympics. Or, maybe the machines are subtly beginning their erasure of the human race and opted to start with Morgan.

In any case, fans will probably be extra attentive the next time they read a run-of-the mill game recap.