Tennis superstar Serena Williams will be the subject of a new ESPN docuseries entitled In the Arena: Serena Williams. The announcement was made at the Walt Disney Company upfront presentation in New York, with Williams herself taking to the stage to unveil the series, according to Deadline.

The docuseries will delve into Williams’ life, legacy, and journey, showcasing some of her most defining career and personal moments with accounts from Serena Williams and other figures in her life. The series will focus on Williams’ success as an athlete and also touch on some of the personal challenges she’s faced while juggling her career with motherhood.

“Serena [Williams] fights to maintain her place atop the tennis world while juggling the transformational experience of starting a family,” per the series description. The series will be an expansion of ESPN’s Emmy-winning “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” franchise.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The new docuseries will provide an intimate and compelling account of Williams’ legendary career, featuring firsthand perspectives from Williams and key figures throughout her life. The tennis superstar has been a cultural cornerstone and an inspiration to up-and-coming athletes and many others for over two decades.

Williams said she wanted to appear at the Disney upfront presentation because “you’re talking about building connections with fans and our family is super-obsessed with Disney.” She also jokingly added that her big plan was to break her baby news at the event but the Met Gala got in the way.

In the Arena: Serena Williams will follow in the footsteps of the highly successful Man in the Arena: Tom Brady docuseries and is set to be an epic tribute to one of the greatest tennis players of all time.