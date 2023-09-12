In a surprising twist that left fans both delighted and intrigued, renowned actor Ethan Hawke opted for a humble mode of transportation to attend the premiere of his latest movie, “Wildcat.” Bucking the trend of Hollywood extravagance, Hawke chose to board a Greyhound bus to make his way to the event.

“Wildcat” is a biopic that revolves around the life of American novelist Flannery O'Connor who struggles to publish her first novel. This is one of the many films that Ethan Hawke has directed but his first time directing his daughter, Maya Hawke, who plays the American novelist.

During the premiere of the film, Hawke apparently took a Greyhound bus together with his wife and producing partner. In an interview with both Ethan and Maya Hawke, they both confirm that this story is true in an interview with People.

“He had to take the bus here ‘cause all the flights got canceled,” said the actress. “Three flights canceled, then I was like, ‘I’m not gonna miss this because of some airport, so, I went to port authority and hopped the bus,” said her father.

Hawke was questioned if he worried about getting recognized on the bus to which he replied: “Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus,” he said. “Nobody cares at all. I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it.”

As celebrities increasingly use their platforms to convey messages of substance and purpose, Ethan Hawke's Greyhound journey to the ‘Wildcat' premiere serves as a vivid example of how simplicity can make a profound statement in the world of entertainment.