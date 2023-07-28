Ethan Slater's estranged wife has broken her silence on her husband's relationship with Ariana Grande. “[Ariana’s] the story really,” Lily Jay told Page Six. “Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

“The story is her and Dalton,” Jay added referencing Grande’s split from her husband, Dalton Gomez. The couple had been married for two years.

The publication's sources however say that Jay is behaving differently towards Ethan Slater behind closed doors. The source says that she has been “calling every news outlet to get this story out.”

“She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child,” the source told the outlet.

“She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong,” the source says that the “Wicked” co-stars' romance began after they both were separated from their partners.

“Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child.”

Slater and Jay were together for 10 years and tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed a son together last year.

Grande and Gomez got married in 2021 in a private ceremony. They have been separated since January. Fans thought that their marriage was on the rocks after Grande was seen without her wedding ring at Wimbledon.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told Us Weekly. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Grande and Slater have not put out personal statements addressing the matter.