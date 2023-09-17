Photographer and director Petra Collins, known for her distinctive style, has accused Euphoria creator Sam Levinson of appropriating her ideas for the show. This is even despite of HBO firing her for being too young.

Initially, Collins revealed that Levinson had initially approached her through her agency with an offer to direct Euphoria. She then, relocated to Los Angeles for the project's development.

“I created a whole world for it, I did the casting, whatever, and [at] the last minute HBO was like, ‘We are not hiring you because you are too young.'”

Collins admitted that she had been “naive” in believing they wouldn't use her vision for the show. But was disheartened to later see a billboard for Euphoria that resembled her work closely. She described feeling “shocked” by the similarities and the unsettling experience of people associating the show with her style.

Petra Collins rose to prominence as a photographer for Rookie Mag, and her dream-like, hazy style became her trademark. The resemblance between Euphoria and her work compelled her to reinvent her style.

Meanwhile, Petra's accusation to Euphoria creator stealing her ideas was debunk. Levinsons' team said Euphoria's origin is a remake of an Israeli show.

Interestingly, Petra wasn't the first to accuse the Euphoria creator of stealing. Sam Levinson also overhauled director Amy Seimetz's vision for “The Idol,” turning it into a “rape fantasy.”

Collins has since continued directing and recently received acclaim for directing three of Olivia Rodrigo's music videos. Euphoria's progress has been halted by a writers strike, but it is provisionally scheduled for a 2025 release.