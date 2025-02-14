HBO announced Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch has joined the cast of Euphoria for its upcoming third season. Lynch is among several new additions to the ensemble, which also includes Grammy-winning artist Rosalia, SAG Awards nominee Darrell Britt-Gibson, NAACP Image Award winner Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hebert, and Anna Van Patten.

Most of the main cast will return for the third season, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been promoted to series regulars, while Colman Domingo will return as a guest star.

However, some notable names were absent from HBO’s list of returning cast members. Variety reported that Nika King, Austin Abrams, and Algee Smith were not mentioned in the network’s announcement. Additionally, Storm Reid confirmed in November that her character, Rue’s sister Gia, would not appear in the new season.

Marshawn Lynch joins Euphoria season 3 as production begins

On Monday, HBO confirmed that Euphoria is officially in production for its third season. The series premiered in 2019, followed by two one-hour specials released in December 2020 and January 2021. The second season debuted on January 9, 2022.

Lynch, best known for his career with the Seattle Seahawks, has built an acting resume since retiring from the NFL. His recent film credits include Love Hurts, Bottoms, and 80 for Brady. Love Hurts was released on February 7, where he stars alongside Academy Award winners Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose. He also made a guest appearance in HBO’s Westworld during its third season.

New crew members have also joined the production. Four-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer, while Natasha Newman-Thomas takes on the role of costume designer and François Audouy serves as production designer. The long-delayed, eight-episode third season of Euphoria will take place years after the events of Season 2, moving the characters beyond high school.

From creator, writer, director, and executive producer Sam Levinson, the series has received 25 Emmy nominations, winning nine trophies.

As Euphoria moves forward with its highly anticipated third season, the addition of Lynch and other new cast and crew members signals a fresh dynamic for the series. HBO has not yet revealed specific details about the new season’s plot or character developments.