This real life Euphoria couple is no longer together. Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer announced the news of their break up on July 5, with the former suggesting he was single again, per E! News. The singer and actor touched on his struggle with codependency.

Dominic Fike shared more about his past relationships and struggles with codependency during an interview with Apple Music. The Euphoria actor agreed with host Zane Lowe's statement that love can sometimes wrongfully be perceived as needing someone. “That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic,” he explained. “And it is often the cause of the end of my relationship.”

“I'm just done being in relationships right now,” Fike said.

This conversation came before the reveal that he and Hunter Schafer had split. It also shared that his newly released second studio album Sunburn featured music about their relationship. Fike didn't share more than that about the break up, but did touch on the codependency in their relationship.

“I could make music around her, which was crazy,” he said. “I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.' But the fact of me saying that—of being uncomfortable being alone—that's a bad thing. So I decided to just be alone for a while.”

“You shouldn't f**k anyone that you wouldn't want to be with,” Fike said of changing his tune. “I went through a period when I didn't feel that way, and I overdid it. But now I'm trying to be abstinent, which is really nice.”