Producer Kevin Turen of Euphoria, The Idol, Pieces of a Woman and more has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 44.

The cause of death is unknown after suddenly passing away over the weekend, according to Deadline.

He is survived by his wife, Evelina, and sons, Jack and James.

Kevin Turen remembered

Along with Euphoria, Turen produced The Idol and also Irma Vep. He started as a producer for Larry Clark's Wassup Rockers. Additionally, he worked with Sam Levinson and helped produce Waves, Malcolm and Marie, Arbitrage, and Pieces of a Woman.

“Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him,” the producer's father, Edward Turen, said in a Sunday night statement.

“Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today,” Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a friend of Kevin's, said in a statement.

He may be best known for his work on Euphoria. It's a show that follows high school students through all the turmoils of growing up, which includes trauma, social media, sex, drugs, and more. It stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, and Eric Dane. The series is available for streaming on Max.

RIP Kevin Turen.