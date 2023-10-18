During his most recent outing for Portugal in Euro 2024 qualification action against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cristiano Ronaldo had a heart-stopping moment when a pitch-invading fan seeking a selfie accidentally stepped on his foot. The match, in which the former Manchester United forward continued to etch his name in the record books by scoring two more goals, pushing his record-breaking men's international tally to an astonishing 127, saw both of his goals before halftime.

However, just before the interval of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, an audacious fan breached security to get up close to the iconic player. This encounter had the potential for a disastrous injury, as the fan unintentionally stepped on Ronaldo's right foot. Despite visible pain, CR7 managed to shake off the incident.

Here's a closer look at the pitch invader during the Bosnia and Herzegovina V Portugal game tonight. Seems he trood on Cristiano Ronaldos foot while trying to take a picture. Why would you do this? Lifetime ban. #CristianoRonaldo#Ronaldopic.twitter.com/b6BbbPtAlt — EPLnews (@EPLnews24_7) October 16, 2023

The incident occurred in the 38th minute when a fan sidled up to the five-time Champions League winner as he prepared to take a throw-in. The fan then leaped over the advertising hoardings and onto the field, all in a bid to capture a selfie with the football superstar. Security personnel acted swiftly, but Ronaldo's right boot bore the brunt of the unintended encounter.

This wasn't Ronaldo's first time facing a pitch invader during a Euro 2024 qualification match. In a previous encounter against Slovakia, Portugal secured their place in the 2024 European Championship in Germany. The Portuguese icon graciously posed for a photo with a young supporter who ventured onto the field on that occasion.

Ronaldo's on-field interactions with fans continue to underline his immense popularity and willingness to connect with supporters, even in unconventional situations. The enduring charisma and magnetism of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continue to captivate football fans worldwide, making every match he plays an event of immense excitement.