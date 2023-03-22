Portugal clashes with Liechtenstein in Group J! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Portugal-Liechtenstein prediction and pick.

Portugal will take the European competition under a new manager. After winning the Euro 2016, Fernando Santos left his role following an underwhelming performance in the World Cup.

Liechtenstein is now ranked 198th in the world, its lowest-ever position in the rankings. They are yet to secure a win since 2020.

Here are the Portugal-Liechtenstein soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Portugal-Liechtenstein Odds

Portugal: -20 000

Liechtenstein: +5000

Draw: +4200

Half-Time Result:

Portugal: -900

Liechtenstein: +4500

Draw: +650

How to Watch Portugal vs. Liechtenstein

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, ViX

Time: 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT

Why Portugal Can Beat Liechtenstein

It is always important to start your qualifiers with a win, and Portugal will look to do just that when they meet a team that looks to be not much of an adversary.

Portugal is ranked ninth in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Portugal topped Group G of the World Cup, defeating Ghana and Uruguay while losing to South Korea. They defeated Switzerland by a 6-1 scoreline in the Round of 16 but failed to get over the quarterfinals after losing 1-0 to Morocco.

This will be the first time that Portugal will take the field under a new boss. Fernando Santos’ stint ends after nine years, with the Euro 2016 being his biggest accomplishment. Spanish coach Roberto Martinez will be handling the Portuguese team. He guided Belgium to third place in the 2018 World Cup, as well as holding first place for Belgium in the FIFA World Rankings from 2018 to 2022. Like Santos, he also left the Belgian squad after a third-place finish in Group F of the 2022 World Cup.

This should be a straightforward encounter for them to navigate first up though, facing the bottom seeds and arguably the most out-of-form team in European international football.

Vice-captain Pepe is the only member ruled out in this game. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be suiting up for his home nation and will look to add to his 118-goal tally. CR7 will be joined by Premier League standouts Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Ruben Neves, and Diogo Jota; Serie A star Rafael Leao and Rui Patricio; Bundesliga wonders Raphael Guerreiro and Joao Cancelo; and Primeira Liga risers Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, and Goncalo Ramos.

Why Liechtenstein Can Beat Portugal

The small principality team has never played in any major competition, and even worse, they participated in seven qualification cycles for European Championships. Austrian coach Rene Pauritsch is the team’s manager.

Liechtenstein reached the 180th rank in 2019 but now they slid down to 198. Liechtenstein was the worst-performing side in the last edition of the UEFA Nations League, finishing bottom with zero points in League D. Including friendly games, Liechtenstein currently has a still active 13-game losing streak. The team’s last optimistic result was a 1-1 draw with Armenia in the UEFA World Championship Qualifiers. Liechtenstein’s last win was a 2-0 victory over San Marino in October 2020 in the UEFA Nations League. In friendly games and official matches after that fixture, the Liechtensteiners have gone winless for 25 straight games.

Martin Stocklasa left to join FC Vaduz at the start of the month, so Rene Pauritsch has come in as caretaker manager for this international window following five years at the helm between 2013 and 2018. Pauritsch has a herculean job on his hands to improve upon records, such as scoring just four goals in their last 20 European qualifiers. Their record against Portugal is even worse, as they have conceded 35 goals in seven meetings, including two 8-0 defeats away from home.

Liechtenstein has struggled for goals, even against similarly-ranked sides Gibraltar, Andorra, and Moldova, and have failed to score in 11 of their last 12 games. Liechtenstein’s last game against a top-10-ranked side was a 9-0 loss to Germany in November 2021.

Six of the Liechtenstein squad play at FC Vaduz, who enjoyed Europa Conference League football earlier in the season. With the club near the bottom of the Swiss second tier though, that is a low number compared to their recent dominance of the squad. Noah Frick, son of all-time top scorer Mario Frick, is in the squad, but his brother and teammate Yanik Frick has been left out.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel will likely take goalkeeping duties while Seyhan Yildiz, Sandro Wolfinger, Andreas Malin, and Jens Hofer are set to start as defenders. Captains Nicolas Hasler and Sandro Wieser will take the midfield with Aron Sele and Livio Meier. Noah Frick will be joined by Ridvan Kardesoglu in the forward spot.

Final Portugal-Liechtenstein Prediction & Pick

The chances of an upset are astronomically unlikely. Portugal’s fit, finesse, and form will be too much to handle for Liechtenstein. Back the Portuguese to get the win here over the Liechtensteiners.

Final Portugal-Liechtenstein Prediction & Pick: Portugal (-20000); Half-Time Result – Portugal (-900)