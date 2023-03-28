Switzerland clashes with Israel at the Stade de Geneve! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers odds series here, featuring our Switzerland-Israel prediction and pick.

The Swiss kicked off their qualification campaign in style with a 5-0 demolition of Belarus at the Karadjordje Stadium on Saturday.

The Israelis had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Kosovo in their first game last week.

Here are the Switzerland-Israel soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers Odds: Switzerland-Israel Odds

Switzerland: -310

Israel: +750

Draw: +420

Over 2.5 Goals: -148

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Israel

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Switzerland Can Beat Israel

Switzerland is ranked the 12th-best team in the world. The Swiss are ahead of the Americans, Germans, and Mexicans, while they trail the Portuguese, Spaniards, and Moroccans in the standings.

The hosts demolished Belarus in a 5-0 outing at the Karadjordje Stadium. Renato Steffen gave the A-Team an early lead from close range and clinched a hat-trick by half-time before Granit Xhaka and Basel’s Zeki Amdouni netted in the second half.

Switzerland has won two of their last three games and will head into the midweek clash as the favorites. They have won their last three home games and will fancy their chances here. As visible from the outcome, only one side was present on the pitch, demonstrating their superiority in almost every segment of the game, and more than deservedly came on top with such a convincing result.

The Swiss hope to build on their momentum after an exit in the knock-out stage in the Qatar World Cup. Switzerland withstood Group G, tying with Brazil on a 2-0-1 record but they had to settle for second place after losing 1-0 in their head-to-head. Switzerland defeated Cameroon and Serbia in their section, but they were destroyed by Portugal in a 6-1 game in the Round of 16.

The Swiss qualified for the last two iterations of the European Championships improving on both occasions. They ended their journey a couple of years ago in the quarterfinals stage. Unfortunately for the home team, they will be without AS Monaco striker Breel Embolo who has a knee issue, while Andi Zeqiri is also out due to a health problem. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defender Jordan Lotomba, and midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri are also out for the team. Coach Murat Yakin can still rely on the services of Ruben Vargas, Noah Okafor, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Yann Sommer.

Why Israel Can Beat Switzerland

Israel is ranked 76th in the FIFA standings. They are ahead of Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Gabon but they trail Cape Verde, El Salvador, and Oman.

In their game last week, the Blues and Whites went behind in the first half after Eli Dasa inadvertently turned the ball into his own goal but restored parity with a well-taken finish from Dor Peretz early after the restart. The Israelis are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four matches. They have struggled on the road recently but they hope to end that stretch here.

Prior to this tourney, Israel won its friendly game against Zambia but lost to Cyprus and Malta. Israel managed to top League B Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League, tallying a 2-2-0 record and overcoming Iceland, Albania, and Russia. In two friendly games in March 2022, Israel had a 2-2 draw with Romania but lost to Germany 2-0.

The visiting team has never played in a European Championship tournament, and over the years, they barely managed to stay competitive during the group stage of the qualifying campaign. Israel draws its strength from the club scene. There were some positive results in the last few years, but the national team is still yet to reach its prime potential.

For manager Alon Hazan, he and his staff will miss Ofir Marciano, Sean Goldberg, Eyad Abu Abaid, Bibras Natcho, and Liel Abada. They will have to rely on the services of Manor Solomon, Tai Baribo, Shon Weismann, Dor Peretz, and Neta Lavi in terms of tactical attacking patterns. Eli Dasa, Miguel Vitor, Doron Leinder, and Raz Shlomo will command the backline.

Final Switzerland-Israel Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting match to watch. Although Israel is slowly climbing in the football ranks, they have still a lot of catching up against today’s hosts. A potential upset is highly unlikely, given that Switzerland opened this tournament with a banger. Expect a high-scoring game but the Swiss will remain on top.

Final Switzerland-Israel Prediction & Pick: Switzerland (-310), Over 2.5 goals (-148)