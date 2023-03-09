Two black-and-white clubs will clash this Thursday, as Italian club Juventus will host German club Freiburg in an exciting Europa League match. Join us as we continue our Europa League odds series, where we make our Juventus-Freiburg prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

After a third-place finish in the Champions League Group H alongside Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, and Maccabi Haifa, Juve was sent to the Europa League where they established their dominance against Nantes. Juventus looks to make a good outing in the European competition and hopes to win this tourney, which it last won in the 1992-1993 season.

Freiburg is making a gradual rise in Germany’s Bundesliga, and they wish to get a potential trophy in this competition. Freiburg topped Group G and was unbeaten in six games, getting ahead of Nantes, Qarabag, and Olympiacos.

Here are the Juventus-Freiburg soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Juventus-Freiburg Odds

Juventus FC: -185

SC Freiburg: +500

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: +128

Under 2.5 Goals: -156

How to Watch Juventus vs. Freiburg

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Juventus Can Beat Freiburg

Juventus are in now in the top seven of Italy’s top flight. If not for their 15-point deduction, Juventus would have been joint second-placers with Inter Milan at 50 points. However, they still have at least seven points to catch up to secure a top-six slot in the Serie A to contend for European competition next campaign. They have fielded 40 goals while conceding 20, giving them 35 points and a +20 goal differential.

The Bianconeri’s seven-game unbeaten streak was recently ended by Roma. Juve will surely fix their gaze on the Europa League, where they had a convincing win over Nantes in the second leg of the knock-outs. They had a 1-1 draw in the Allianz Stadium during their first leg match, but Angel Di Maria’s hat-trick in their travel to Nantes secured the win for La Vecchia Signora.

The Zebras will be super motivated to snatch the win as hosts. Juventus has nine wins and three draws in 12 home games, giving them the third-best home record that resulted in 30 points. In addition, Juventus will be pushing for their momentum as they will be having games in the Coppa Italia and in the next round of the UEFA Europa League if they end victorious in two fixtures with Freiburg. In Serie A, Dusan Vlahovic leads the Zebras with eight goals while Filip Kostic has seven assists. Angel Di Maria has eight goal contributions.

Juve’s fearsome attacking duo of Vlahovic and Di Maria will be active for the Black and Whites. Arkadiusz Milik, Mattia De Sciglio, and Kaio Jorge are absent from Massimiliano Allegri’s squad. Alex Sandro is also doubtful to make an appearance.

Juve will need to match or exceed their Europa League stats of 16.5 total shots and 4.5 corners if they are to win this game. They are also making 16.0 tackles, 8.0 interceptions, 22.5 clearances, and 2.0saves, defensive stats that are good for an offensive team like them. Leonardo Bonucci, Bremer, and Danilo will make the most of these numbers as Juve’s back three.

Why Freiburg Can Beat Juventus

Freiburg has never reached the last 16 of the Europa League or played in Italy, and will now go head-to-head with the most successful Serie A side in history. Freiburg will not only encounter Juventus for the first time this week, but Thursday’s clash at the Allianz Stadium will also mark their first competitive meeting with an Italian opponent.

Freiburg is one of just three teams to go undefeated through the group phase – winning four times in the process. The Black Forest club has featured only sporadically in either the UEFA Cup or Europa League but is enjoying its best run this season. Under maverick coach Christian Streich, who has been in charge since 2011, they have lost only five times all season long in the Bundesliga.

Streich’s side may have recently slipped outside the Bundesliga’s top four, but they are just two points shy of third-placed Union Berlin – another team still standing in this year’s Europa League. An impressive tally of 42 points after 23 games represents a new club record for Die Breisgauer, who will now seek to continue their improbable progress on the continent.

Freiburg is used to playing without the ball, as their 47 percent possession is good for 14th in the Bundesliga, but when they do, they surge forward, with the fourth-most final third passes in the German top flight. Freiburg performed far better in the Europa League, tallying 15.0 total shots, 5.7 successful dribbles, and 4.3 corner kicks in six games while keeping a 54.5% ball possession rate. They have also kept three clean sheets while committing 20.3 tackles, 10.5 interceptions, and 13.7 clearances in those games on average. Michal Gregoritsch has three goals in the Europa League while Christian Gunter has two assists. Vincenzo Grifo has three goal contributions for Breisgau-Brasilianer.

The Breisgau Brazilians will be playing this match with Daniel-Kofi Kyereh sitting out. Gregoristch and Nils Petersen will lead the attack while Grifu, Ritsu Dooan, Nicolas Hofler, and Maximilian Eggestein will take midfield duties.

Final Juventus-Freiburg Prediction & Pick

Both teams will make their first-ever face-off an exciting one. However, Juventus’ experience in European competition will surely be presented against the German up-and-comers. Back the hosts to take first blood in what appears as a high-scoring match between the two black-and-white outfits.

Final Juventus-Freiburg Prediction & Pick: Juventus (-185), Over 2.5 goals (+128)