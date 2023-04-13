Italian club Juventus takes on Portuguese club Sporting CP in the Europa League! It’s time to check our Europa League odds series, starring our Juventus-Sporting prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Juventus hopes to end a two-game spell without a win, tying 1-1 with Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia and losing 2-1 to Lazio. Juve has won over Nantes and SC Freiburg in the Europa League, allowing just one goal across four games.

Sporting has been undefeated in the last 11 games and hopes to build on that momentum. They defeated Casa Pia 3-4 in the Primeira Liga last timeout. Sporting defeated FC Midtjylland and Arsenal in the Europa League knockouts.

Here are the Juventus-Sporting soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Juventus-Sporting Odds

Juventus FC:-130

Sporting Lisbon: +370

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +126

Under 2.5 Goals: -154

How to Watch Juventus vs. Sporting

TV: ViX

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Juventus Can Beat Sporting

Juve recently lost to Lazio 2-1 in the Serie A, breaking their six-game unbeaten spell. The Bianconeri should find some momentum going into the Allianz, as they drew with Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia as well as won against Verona, Inter, and Sampdoria in the Serie A. Massimiliano Allegri’s team has kept four clean sheets in the last seven games, and they will look to keep things tight in the first leg of this last-eight affair in the Europa League.

The loss against Lazio is just the fourth loss of the Zebras this year. Allegri is looking to extend his brilliant sequence of results, as they are a very tough team to crack when they are playing at the Allianz Stadium. In 12 games in the Allianz, Juve only lost once which was way back in late January against Monza. In Serie A, Juve has an 11-3-1 home record, earning 36 points and scoring 34 goals on familiar territory.

Allegri’s team is seeking to extend their eight-match undefeated home streak and put one a lead ahead in the first leg. Both Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic have 15 goal involvements in all competitions. Adrien Rabiot has 14 goal contributions while Moise Kean has eight goals across all tourneys.

For Juventus, Leandro Paredes and Paul Pogba are out. Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria are still expected to lead the line for the Zebras. Allegri loves to put five midfielders on the pitch, so expect that Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, and Filip Kostic will take the starting duties for Juve.

Why Sporting Can Beat Juventus

Sporting has bounced back from their slow start to the Portuguese top flight and is now on the hunt for European football. They are now in fourth place in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The Leões made an 11-game unbeaten streak, including a 5-3 win on the shootouts in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 against Arsenal in the Emirates Stadium.

Ruben Amorim’s club boasts a top-four spot in Liga Portugal, with 57 points earned from 18 wins, three draws, and six losses. The visitors will aim to build on their good results in the last fixtures. They have been victorious against Casa Pia, Santa Clara, Boavista, Portimonesense, Estoril Praia, and Chaves, while the duel with Gil Vicente ended in a goalless draw.

Sporting has good statistics to back up their amazing run in European competition. They tallied 16 goals in total in both the Champions League and Europa League. Pedro Goncalves and Sebastian Coates combined for five goals in the Europa League while Arthur Gomes, Marcus Edwards, and Francisco Trincao each made two goals also in the Champions League. Goncalves also leads the team with 13 goals and nine assists in the Portuguese Liga. Revenge is on Sporting’s agenda heading into this game, as Juventus won 2-1 and drew 1-1 in two Champions League games in 2017.

Sporting Lisbon will be without Jovane Cabral and Paulinho. Sporting should be able to pull off more than their Primeira League averages of 16.1 total shots, 7.1 corners, and 62.9% ball possession rate per game. On the defensive end, Sporting has made 12 clean sheets in Liga Portugal, while also making 17.8 tackles, 8.7 interceptions, 10.3 clearances, and 2.1 saves per game. However, they must work on lowering their 131.4 possessions lost per game, as well as the 12.8 fouls they commit.

Final Juventus-Sporting Prediction & Pick

Juventus has the historic edge over Sporting and will likely take an early lead here in the first leg. Sporting has been dominant in its domestic league but they are yet to see a determined competitor from Europe. Both teams will surely put in goals but Juve takes the win at home.

Final Juventus-Sporting Prediction & Pick: Juventus (-130), Over 2.5 goals (+126)