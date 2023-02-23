Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nantes will host Juventus in an important clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Join us as we continue our Europa League odds series, where we make our Nantes-Juventus prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Competing in Europe for the first time in 22 years, Nantes can take pride in defeating the Italian giants on familiar territory. Nantes ranked second in Europa League Group G, qualifying with Freiburg while eliminating Qarabag and Olympiacos.

With struggles back at Serie A, the Bianconeri hope to continue an undefeated streak in February for a chance to hoist their first silverware. Juventus ranked third in the Champions League, failing to take one of the top two spots in Group H, which were handed to Benfica and PSG.

Here are the Nantes-Juventus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Nantes-Juventus Odds

Nantes: +380

Juventus: -130

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +124

Under 2.5 Goals: -152

How to Watch Nantes vs. Juventus

TV: TUDN USA

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX+

Time: 12:45 PM / 9:45 PM PT

Why Nantes Can Beat Juventus

The Canaries are 13th on the French League table, with league-leaders having a 29-point edge over them. Nantes has six wins and 10 draws in 24 matches, tallying 25 goals while surrendering 29 goals. Andy Delort leads Nantes in scoring in Ligue 1 with six goals, while Moses Simon and Ignatius share duties as leading assist-makers with three. Nantes is only the 12th-best home team in France, and they are up for a challenge today.

Nantes’ outstanding 1-1 draw in Turin last week has left this tie wide open, but they had a disappointing outing back in France when they visited Lens. Deiver Machado and Adrien Thomasson were in the score sheet for Lens, while Florent Mollet and Charles Traore scored for Nantes, with the latter putting in an own goal. The Canaries only had two losses in 2023 and they are still in the running to take home the Coupe de France cup.

If Nantes are to progress to the knockout stage, it will be their first appearance there since 2000-01, when they made it through to the round-of-16 before losing to Porto. Nantes, who finished second in Group G of the Europa League earlier this season, will need to show shown their resilience on home soil, losing only three times in 14 matches at the Stade de la Beaujoire across all competitions.

Antoine Kommbouare will have to play this game without Ignatius Ganago and Quentin Merlin. Mostafa Mohamed and Ludovic Blas will be in charge up front while Joao Victor, Andrei Girottom and Nicolas Pallois are primed to make starts as defenders.

Why Juventus Can Beat Nantes

Juventus are in now in the top half of the Serie A. They enjoyed an undefeated run this February. However, they still have at least nine points to catch up to secure a top six slot in Italy’s top flight. They have fielded 36 goals while conceding 17, giving them 32 points and a +19 goal-differential. Juve has the fifth-best away record in Italy, but with a trip to France, they wish to have still be at their best performance as visitors.

The Bianconeri enjoy a five-game unbeaten streak with victories over Lazio, Salernitana, Fiorentina, and Spezia. That streak would have been five straight wins when they had a 1-0 lead at halftime against today’s visitors, but a change of pace saw the game end in a 1-1 draw.

Regardless, the Zebras will be super motivated to snatch the win as visitors. With their 12th game underway, the Zebras hope this does not become their third loss this year. Juve’s Champions League stats includes nine goals and eight assists, putting in 13 total shots and 4.5 corners per game. In the Serie A, Dusan Vlahovic leads the team with eight goals followed by Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean. Federico Chiesa’ status is doubtful in this game, which would see Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria occupy an unfamiliar two-forward set-up for the Black and Whites. Milik, Fabio Miretti, Kaio Jorge, and Paul Pogba are absent for this game. Wojciech Sczesny is set to make a start as goalkeeper, while ALex Sandro, Bremer, and Danilo are geared to form Juve’s backline.

Final Nantes-Juventus Prediction & Pick

Juventus may have been enduring some struggles in Italy, but they show up in big games, especially this one. Nantes is yet to lose back-to-back this year, but their low-scoring outputs over the past games will definitely hurt them. Back the Italians to cruise over the French in their home soil.

Final Nantes-Juventus Prediction & Pick: Juventus (-130), Under 2.5 goals (-152)