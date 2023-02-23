The UEFA Europa League action is underway, as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with Sevilla in a crucial clash at the Philips Stadion in Netherlands. Join us as we continue our Europa League odds series, where we make our PSV-Sevilla prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Los Nervionenses prevailed 3-0 in the first leg in Spain, thanks to goals from Youssef En-Nesyru, Lucas Ocampos, and Nemanja Gudelj. Sevilla hopes to carry its momentum and hold tight to its three-game unbeaten run.

PSV Eindhoven’s return to the Eredivisie was not fruitful, as they rallied back and forth with FC Utrecht and ultimately settle to a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes. The Dutch would need their best performance if they wish to contend to the next round.

Here are the PSV-Sevilla soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: PSV-Sevilla Odds

PSV Eindhoven: +100

Sevilla: +250

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -106

How to Watch PSV vs. Sevilla

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, Vix+

Time: 12:45 PM / 9:45 AM

Why PSV Can Beat Sevilla

While PSV suffered brutal blows in the January transfer window with the departures of Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo, there is still enough talent at the club to win the Eredivisie and go deep in this competition. PSV Eindhoven, are in fourth place in the the Netherlands domestic table and have not been at their best this season.

However, with the good run of the Spanish visitors recently, Ruud van Nistelrooy must not be overconfident about the progression of his team. PSV is still putting up good performance to snatch the Eredivisie and KNVB Beker trophies in Netherlands, but they would need to outmatch Sevilla by at least four goals to go into the next round.

Including friendly games, PSV Eindhoven have not lost in their last seven home games. The loss to Sevilla and a 1-0 surprise from FC Emmen were the only blemishes in PSV’s record this 2023.

The hosts were poor defensively on the road but on home turf, they play like a different beast. Domestically, PSV is scoring over three goals per game and they need to play on the front foot here and tap into that form. However, they must endure this game without the likes of Savio, Anwar El Ghazi, and Olivier Boscagli. Philipp Mwene is doubtful to make an appearance.

As a team, Eindhoven will likely increase their Europa League stats of 12.6 total shots, 3.0 corners, and 45.3% ball possession as they play and give an impressive outing in front of the Dutch fans. PSV will need Xavi Simons to tighten his laces as he is primed to add to his 16 goal contributions in all contests. Luuk De Jong and Ismael Saibari are set to accompany him in the forward spots. Guus Til, Joey Veerman, and Ibrahim Sangare are set to take midfield responsibilities.

Why Sevilla Can Beat PSV

The Spaniards are still in a mediocre campaign, placing 12th in Spain’s La Liga. Their 25 points earned in 22 games so far has been a far cry from their fourth-place finish in the Spanish top flight. With a -6 goal differential, the Spaniards would need to make some magic in their European fixtures.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men look to put more goals in the aggregate, as they have already netted three last week. However, Los Nervionenses will have to seek one of their forwards to step up, as the team does not have a reliable striker. While Oliver Torres leads in goal contributions in La Liga, Youssef En-Neyri and Isco led the team in their disappointing Champions League group matches.

The Sevillistas post 11.7 total shots, 4.7 corners, and 5.0 successful dribbles in 22 games in Spain, but they have an decent 1.1 goal conversion on 56% ball possession rate. They are also winning 49.7% and 48.8% of the ground and aerial duels, respectively, along with 15.4 tackles and 14. 6 clearances.

The Blanquirrojos will also seek a healthy unbeaten streak, and they aim to get another positive result four five games straight. They have gained wins over Mallorca, Elche, Cadiz, and Deportivo Alaves recently.

Sampaoli’s roster is also suffering some depletion to the unavailability of key players. Papu Gomez, Karim Rekik, Loic Bade, and Marcao are out. The club also saw the departures of Thomas Delaney, Ludwig Augustinsson, Kike Salas, and Isco.

Oliver Torres and Bryan Gil will serve as wingers to En-Nesyri, while Marcos Acuna, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, and Jesus Navas will take starting roles in the midfield. Morocco international Bono hopes to continue building up his resume since his World Cup performances.

Final PSV-Sevilla Prediction & Pick

PSV has a tough hill to climb and they will be lucky to squeak a goal against the Spaniards. Sevilla will definitely deliver the decisive blow to pull a win and proceed to the next round.

Final PSV-Sevilla Prediction & Pick: Sevilla (+250), Over 2.5 goals (-116)