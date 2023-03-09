Italy’s AS Roma will lock horns with Spain’s Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. Join us as we continue our Europa League odds series, where we make our Roma-Real Sociedad prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Roma earned the title last year in the Europa Conference League. Roma ranked second in Group C, qualifying with Betis while besting Ludogorets and HJK. The Wolves will make a deep run in this tourney, where they defeated Red Bull Salzburg in the knock-out stage with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Real Soc led Group E of the Europa League, going ahead of Manchester United, Sheriff, and Omonia. They currently carry a three-game winless run from Spain’s La Liga, and they hope to turn things around in their quest for European silverware.

Here are the Roma-Real Sociedad soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Roma-Real Sociedad Odds

AS Roma: +120

Real Sociedad: +270

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +160

Under 2.5 Goals: -198

How to Watch Roma vs. Real Sociedad

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, ViX+

Time: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT

Why Roma Can Beat Real Sociedad

After a stinging defeat to Cremonese, Roma bounced back with a win over Juventus in the Serie A. The Yellow and Reds are currently fourth in Serie A, three points away from Inter Milan and a point behind Lazio. League leaders Napoli boast of an 18-point buffer. Roma has blasted the net 32 times in 25 games played.

For a side needing to bounce back in Italy’s top flight, the Wolves need the ruthlessness to finish on top of the Europa League. Roma won the inaugural UEFA Conference League, which is the third-tier competition in European contests. They defeated Bodo/Glimt, Zorya Luhansk, and CSKA Sofia in the Group C matches, and they blasted through Vitesse, Bodo/Glimt, Leicester City, and Feyenoord in the playoffs. Roma is doing well in this competition, knocking off Red Bull Salzburg in a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

Be that as it may, the Romans must avoid repeating mistakes by improving their stats of 16.0 total shots, 6.8 corner kicks, and 1.6 goals per game. Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Andrea Belotti lead Roma with three goals each in this competition while Nicolo Zaniolo has two goal contributions for the Wolves. In eight Europa League matches, the Wolves have found the back of the net 13 times, seven of which coming from assists. They are also making excellent n numbers in the defensive end – 15.8 tackles, 11.0 interceptions, 10.1 clearances, and 1.9 saves per game are good enough for a team like Roma that thrives on the offense.

Jose Mourinho will only have Ebrima Darboe and Ola Solbakken as absentees in this match. Rui Patricio is slotted to start as the goalkeeper. Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, and Roger Ibanez will form Roma’s backline. Dybala and Pellegrini will be the attacking wings while Tammy Abraham will be positioning himself as the central striker.

Why Real Sociedad Can Beat Roma

Real Sociedad enters this match off the back of a three-game winless run in Spain’s La Liga. Their most recent outing is a goalless draw with Cadiz, while they endured a 1-0 loss in their visit to Valencia. They also secured a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad. Real Soc is currently in fourth place in the Spanish top flight, just one point behind third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Real Sociedad topped Group E of the Europa League, winning five of the six games while tallying a 10-2 record on goals finished and conceded. Manchester United, Sheriff, and Omonia finished as second, third, and fourth placers in the group. Real Soc is making 1.7 goals in the Europa League, as well as 13.5 total shots,7.0 successful dribbles, ad 4.5 corner kicks. They control the ball 60.7% on average while also keeping four clean sheets in the group matches. Brais Mendez, Robert Navarro, and Alexander Sorloth are join-leaders in the club with two goals each.

Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea’s side hopes to snatch the victory here to enable good momentum in the second-leg match in the Real Arena next week. The White and Blues will be adamant to make a deep run in this tourney. It can be remembered that Real Soc’s last silverware was the Copa del Rey last 2020, and adding a Europa League trophy to the cabinet will look great for the Spanish team.

Real Sociedad’s injury list includes the likes of Umar Sadiq, Aritz Elustondo, and Martin Merquelanz. A 4-1-3-2 lineup will be fielded by the Spanish squad, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Carlos Fernandez filling the attacking roles. Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Merino, and Brais Mendez will be slotted as attacking midfielders while Martin Zubimendi will take a defensive midfielder role.

Final Roma-Real Sociedad Prediction & Pick

Both teams are not in a good rhythm at the moment but expect the Wolves to come pouncing over the Royal. Back the hosts to secure the first leg of this Round of 16 two-match schedules.

Final Roma-Real Sociedad Prediction & Pick: Roma (+120)