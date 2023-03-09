English club Arsenal travel to the Estadio Jose Alvalade XXI for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday night. Join us as we continue our Europa League odds series, where we make our Sporting-Arsenal prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Ruben Amorim’s former Champions League contenders dished out a 5-1 beating to FC Midtjylland in the playoffs. Sporting is also in its five-game unbeaten run, and they will look to bank on their good results lately.

The Gunners marched on as Group A winners, besting PSV, Bodo/Glimt, and Zurich. Arsenal hopes to improve its four-win streak in the Prem as they travel to Portugal.

Here are the Sporting-Arsenal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Sporting-Arsenal Odds

Sporting CP: +250

Arsenal FC: +110

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Sporting vs. Arsenal

TV: TUDN USA

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.co, TUDN App, ViX, ViX+

Time: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT

Why Sporting Can Beat Arsenal

Sporting has bounced back from their slow start to the season and is now on the hunt for European football. They were defeated 2-1 by defending champions Porto in their last domestic outing before playing out a 1-1 deadlock against FC Midtjylland in the first leg. The Leões made a four-game winning streak, including a 4-0 outing as visitors against Midtjylland in the second leg of the knock-outs to advance in the Round of 16. Sporting boasts a top-four spot in Liga Portugal, with 47 points earned from 15 wins, two draws, and six losses.

The hosts will aim to build on their good results in the last fixtures. They have been victorious against Chaves, Estoril Praia, and Portimonense in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, including clean sheets in the last two games.

Sporting has good statistics to back up their amazing run in European competition. They tallied 13 goals in total in both the Champions League and Europa League. Pedro Goncalves and Sebastian Coates produced two goals each in the Europa League while Arthur Gomes, Marcus Edwards, and Francisco Trincao each made two goals also in the Champions League. Revenge is on Sporting’s agenda heading into this game, as Arsenal won in 2018 in a Group E match in the Europa League.

Sporting Lisbon will be without midfielder Daniel Braganca, who is dealing with a ligament injury. Sporting should be able to pull off more than their Priemeirra League averages of 16.1 total shots, 7.0 corners, and 62.3% ball possession rate per game. On the defensive end, Sporting has made nine clean sheets in Liga Portugal, while also making 17.3 tackles, 8.5 interceptions, and 10.7 clearances per game.

Why Arsenal Can Beat Sporting

Arsenal is the current Premier League leader with 20 wins and three draws in 26 games played. Arsenal’s visits to Leicester City and Aston Villa were fruitful, as well as their home games against Everton and Bournemouth. The Gunners snatched all four games with wins in those matches. The Gunners now have a +34 goal differential, the second-best mark in the league.

Prior to their currently active four-game winning streak, the Gunners had a blip of four winless games, which included defeats to Manchester City, a draw with Brentford, and a defeat against today’s hosts. Man City also knocked them off in Round 4 of the FA Cup.

Arsenal boasts the best record on away games played in the Prem, earning 31 points of the possible 39. The Gunners hope to preserve their good record in the Prem and carry it onwards in European competition. In six games played in the Europa League, Arsenal tallies 16.7 total shots, 6.7 corner kicks, and 1.3 goals per game thanks to a 60.3% ball possession rate. Eddie Nketiah leads the club with two goals. Four other players have an assist each. Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira have two goal contributions for the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta will have to endure the absences of Gabriel Jesus, Mohamed Elneny, and Leandro Trossard in this match. Nketiah is also a doubt going into this game. Thomas Partey will return to his starting midfield role alongside Granit Xhaka, and Vieira will start ahead of captain Martin Odegaard. Gabriel Martinelli will be deployed as the central striker, with Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe in the wings. Second-choice goalkeeper Matt Turner will get the nod ahead of Aaron Ramsdale.

Final Sporting-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Arsenal will likely employ their second-string members in this game. However, do not be fooled by this tactic by Arsenal as they are still capable of winning this match. Sporting Lisbon certainly has the better momentum as they have won against a European team in their last five games, but the Gunners will be gunning for the victory here.

Final Sporting-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (+110), Over 2.5 goals (+100)