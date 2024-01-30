The actress loses sleep thinking about it.

Most actors tend to know how their series ends. However, for Evan Rachel Wood, she doesn't know what exactly happens with Westworld.

On the show, she starred as Dolores Abernathy. Her role landed her a Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award nominations. Westworld ended after four seasons, being canceled in 2022.

Westworld's ending is still a mystery

Wood talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the show's abrupt cancellation and how she doesn't know how it ended.

The actress said, “It was devastating in a lot of ways because, first of all, they don't tell us where the show is going. We were just always told, ‘We know how the show ends,' when we started. They weren't writing it as we went along. They had an idea, and we were all just on a bed of nails waiting to see and hear what the conclusion of this was. What it all meant.”

She added, “We didn't get to have that, and so after building an arc and a character for almost ten years and not getting the payoff at the end to see where it was all going — I think for us and the audience, it was awful in a lot of ways.”

Wood did try to get some answers. She reached out to Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the creators. However, she didn't have much luck.

“I asked the creators after we got canceled, ‘Can you please just tell me how you're going to end?' And they wouldn't tell me,” she said, laughing. “I think because, I don't know, maybe somehow, someway, in some iteration, we'll get to finish it, but I still don't know. It does keep me up at night.”

Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores was a major part of the direction of the last episodes of Westworld. Let's hope that maybe it'll be revealed how it all ended one day.