The Persona 5 Tactica Collaboration Cafe was exclusive to Manila. Here's a roundup of everything that happens inside!

I recently had the pleasure of attending the ongoing Persona 5 Tactica Collaboration Cafe at Moon Rabbit Café & Restaurant in San Juan, Manila. The event, a brainchild of SEGA to celebrate the launch of the tactical RPG, Persona 5 Tactica, offers a slice of the game's universe right here in the Philippines. It started on November 17 and will run until December 16, 2023, promising fans a stylish experience true to the Persona series.

It's worth noting that guests and special activities are only available during Saturdays.

Experiencing the Persona 5 Tactica Collaboration Cafe

Moon Rabbit Cafe and Restaurant was transformed to match the iconic style of Persona 5 with various photo walls, streamers, banners, standees, and screens showcasing various aspects of Persona 5 Tactica.

First activity is a keychain-making corner, where you can pick three Phantom Thieves to form your party! Ann Takamaki: @eenmercado

The cafe was a treasure trove of activities. I particularly enjoyed the Keychain Making activity, where I could choose three Phantom Thieves to include in my custom keychain. The Trivia Quiz was a blast, testing my knowledge of the game, while the “Dear Phantom Thieves” activity let me leave a message for the game's characters on a blackboard, further immersing me in the Persona universe.

During my visit, which coincided with Media Day, I was thrilled to see local cosplayers and influencers, including Charess, Kitz Cua, Roxanne Kho, Zackt, and LadymadeStar. Every Saturday, various guests will add a vibrant layer to the cafe, making each weekend visit unique and exciting.

The themed food and drinks dedicated to the Phantom Thieves were a culinary delight. For 600 pesos (~10 USD), I indulged in an appetizer, main course, and a themed drink. The choices included LeBlanc's signature curry, wagyu cubes, and other Japanese food items.

In a dedicated play area, I got to play Persona 5 Tactica. Limited to 10 minutes, it was enough to experience a couple of battles, giving me a taste of the game's action while making sure that other people can have a go at the game.

A portion of the cafe was allotted for the photo booth, and the photos were swiftly printed with magnetic backing to remember the event. I progressed towards the Stamp Rally as I did different activities, aiming for the exclusive P5T Cafe Sticker. It was a fun challenge to complete.

For fans and newcomers alike, this event is a unique opportunity to dive into the world of P5T. Persona 5 Tactica is now available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.