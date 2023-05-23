INDIE Live Expo 2023 showed us a lot of games, and we had no shortage of the Simulation genre featured in the event. Check out every Simulation-style game that was in the INDIE Live Expo 2023.

INDIE Live Expo 2023 – Simulation Games

Gameplay previews are available on each game’s storefront page.

skyhood’s innocent six

Platform: Steam (store page goes live on May 28th)

Description: A deck-building simulation adventure with multiple scenarios and game modes!

Emma’s Armaments

Platform: Steam

Description: Emma’s Armaments is a management simulation game in which players collect items while conquering dungeons, smelt them, and sell them at higher prices to increase sales.

Harvest Island

Platform: Steam

Description: Milk cows, pet goats, shear sheep, plant crops, and pray to the gods in this cute, adventure, story-driven farming simulator. But don’t wander off too far from the comfort of your home. It’s safer to play around the farm than discovering the secrets and mysteries of this remote island.

Aka

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Steam

Description: Find inner peace in a small, open-world game. On these carefully handcrafted islands, you can take a nap on a giant monster, feed baby dragons, take care of the fauna and flora… …but demons from your past might come back to remind you what you want to forget.

Techtonica

Platform: Steam

Description: Techtonica is a first-person factory automation game set beneath the surface of an alien planet. Work alone or in co-op to build factories, gather resources, research new technologies, mold the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover long-forgotten secrets.

The Brew Barons

Platform: Steam

Description: A tranquil world becomes ever more corrupt by the day, spoiled by a pirate organization that forcefully impose their brewing monopoly over the lands. It’s up to you to explore, forage, craft, sell and deliver your brews to overthrow the corrupt pirate organization and restore peace.

Gunsmith Simulator

Platform: Steam

Description: Become a gunsmith and work in your own workshop! Craft parts and make popular weapons with them. Repair and upgrade weapons in a state of damage.

Yog-Sothoth’s Yard

Platform: Steam

Description: In this land where dragons, elves, and humans coexist, you inherit an abandoned mansion. You need to recruit staff, including Death, Dragon, Spirit Hunter, Bioroid Maid, to provide hotel services, you can also gather funds through Slaughter and Dream.

KanjiIndustry

Platform: Steam

Description: Kanji Industry is an roguelike automatic kanji production game. Players build a production line by arranging machines. The entire game progresses in a deck-building roguelike format. You can get the machine by clearing the stage. Let’s enjoy high strategy!

Minabo – A walk through life

Platform: Steam, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch

Description: Minabo – A walk through life is a social simulation game where you walk the path of life while your turnip grows and thrives (or not) in its social relationships.

Heart of Sengoku

Platform: iOS App Store, Android Google Play Store

Description: Develop the warring countries of Japan, collect tea utensils, warlords, and cultural figures, steal the country, and take over the country. Easy & free original historical collection game.

Diluvian Winds

Platform: Steam

Description: Diluvian Winds is a management game set in a small hamlet at the foot of a lighthouse. Welcome weary travelers and help each other to try and survive the unpredictable weather. Grow your hamlet on land, under the sea or among the clouds.

News Tower

Platform: Steam

Description: Develop your newspaper and become New York’s new media mogul! In this tycoon, build and manage your newspaper from printer to toilet. Create your editorial line and lead your journalists through unique 1930’s stories and dig out the latest scoops!

The Ranchers

Platform: Steam

Description: The Ranchers is an open world country-life sim for 1-4 players. Raise animals, grow crops, craft machines, build your dream house and explore the gigantic open world where mines and dangerous monsters abound. Earn the villagers’ respect and esteem. And who knows, maybe find love and start a family.

Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator

Platform: Steam

Description: Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator is a physics-based tactical strategy game where you must lead a military force in a fantasy medieval world. Build an army. Construct siege equipment. Experience epic battles. Lead your people to victory!!

The Voidness – Lidar Horror Survival Game

Platform: Steam

Description: The Voidness is a SCI-FI psychological horror game where it takes place inside the void where it’s filled with just gloom – the only way to see is by scanning the environment with your range finder device, however you are not alone. Don’t breathe … as they are listening.. and watching.

Balance 100

Platform: Steam

Description: Now you need to control your hands to set those slightly skewed objects straight. It may drive you crazy once in a while. But don’t worry. You’ll probably be able to do it.

Usagi Shima

Platform: iOS App Store, Android Google Play Store

Description: It is heavily inspired by cute, soothing games like Neko Atsume and Animal Crossing. The game’s namesake and setting draws inspiration from Ōkunoshima, a real island in Japan that has a lot of bunny inhabitants!

Offroad Mechanic Simulator

Platform: Steam

Description: Service off-road vehicles and take them for a drive! Offroad Mechanic Simulator lets you modify many classic off-road vehicles and prepare them for daunting tasks that no normal car could ever hope to complete. Test your work and climb steep cliffs or drive through rivers and deep layers of mud.

Life is not Auto

Platform: Steam

Description: 《LIFE IS NOT AUTO》is a rhythm + survival based timing game. You manually control the organs to keep your character alive until life ends.

Let’s School

Platform: Steam

Description: This is a casual school-building game, you are entrusted by your old headmaster with the glorious task of reviving your alma mater. As the new principal, you will not only need to build a stylized school, but also train teachers, recruit students, run clubs, create your ideal personalized academy.

Dealer’s Life 2

Platform: Steam, iOS App Store, Android Google Play Store

Description: Your favorite pawn shop experience is finally getting a sequel! Haggle like your life depends on it in this funny tycoon game. You never know WHAT is gonna stumble through that door!

My Child Lebensborn

Platform: Steam, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, iOS App Store, Android Google Play Store

Description: 《My Child Lebensborn》is a story driven nurture game based on real events. Play as the adoptive parent of Karin or Klaus, and experience the struggles they go through along them. Balance your time and resources wisely, while helping your child cope with effects of hatred.

Little Learning Machines

Platform: Steam

Description: Explore the incredible power of reinforcement learning to inspire, train, and customize adorably intelligent machines in this cozy life sim. Craft and inspire each Little Machine’s unique personality, then train them to do amazing things!

Rail Route

Platform: Steam

Description: In Rail Route, you will design, construct, upgrade, and automate your railway network in one of the many maps based on real-life cities worldwide. Dispatch the trains to make the traffic flow and the network grow!

Rivalry warlord Sengoku

Platform: Steam

Description: A turn-based Sengoku simulation game that can be played by vassal!

The Wandering Village

Platform: Steam

Description: The Wandering Village is a city-building simulation game on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Build your settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus. Will you survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world, contaminated by poisonous plants?

