Explore Paul Parker's candid insights on Rasmus Hojlund's journey at Manchester United as he faces heightened expectations.

In a no-holds-barred analysis, Manchester United legend Paul Parker provides a nuanced perspective on the trials faced by Rasmus Hojlund, the Danish striker who made headlines with a £72 million move from Atalanta to the Red Devils last summer. Despite showcasing his prowess with five goals in the Champions League group stages, Hojlund grappled with a notable goal drought in domestic competitions. This streak finally concluded with a crucial winner against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Parker doesn't mince words as he asserts, “Everyone hates Manchester United and Rasmus Hojlund. Experts and critics hope he fails because he plays for the world’s biggest club, which nobody likes.” This candid acknowledgment sheds light on the immense pressure and scrutiny of donning the iconic Manchester United jersey.

While acknowledging the steadfast support from the fans, Parker delves into the striker's potential frustrations with his teammates, asserting, “I think he has been frustrated with his teammates because they don’t provide him with the best conditions to score goals.” This assessment suggests a deeper layer to Hojlund's struggle, possibly rooted in the dynamics within the team.

Despite the external pressures, Parker commends the Manchester United forward for maintaining composure on the field and avoiding diva-like behavior. However, the former England full-back advocates for a more assertive stance, saying, “I actually think he could benefit from being more selfish. He should tell Rashford and Garnacho to give him the ball whenever they have the opportunity. He is the best player on the team, so they should always give him the ball, just like we gave it to Eric Cantona when I played.”

As Hojlund breaks his goal drought, Parker anticipates an even tougher road ahead, stating, “Expectations are higher for him now, and everyone will expect him to score consistently. So, I believe that the next goal, if possible, will be even more important but also more challenging for him because he has to prove that it wasn’t a lucky punch.” Manchester United fans await with bated breath as Hojlund faces the crucible of heightened expectations and strives to silence the critics.