‘Everything has definitely slowed down’: 49ers’ Trey Lance confident despite training camp struggles

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance might be the youngest starting quarterback in the NFL this season, but the former North Dakota State star certainly doesn’t lack confidence.

With Jimmy Garoppolo on his way out of town, Lance is poised to finally take over under center for a Niners squad that was minutes away from making it to their second Super Bowl since 2019. In his first training camp as the starter, Lance has gone up against a heavyweight defense that could be the best in the league. And, of course, the inexperienced passer has had his fair share of struggles. Despite those training camp woes, Lance seems like a whole new quarterback who is brimming with confidence in Year 2.

“I’m in a whole other place,” Lance said in a KNBR radio interview, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I can’t even imagine going back to last year. But yeah, everything has definitely slowed down.”

Those are encouraging words for a player who started just two games in his rookie season after playing what amounted to a little more than a year of college football. But those encouraging words could also be famous last words if Trey Lance’s struggles continue into the regular season.

Just last year, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields infamously said that the NFL game was kind of “slow” to him. He was then pummeled in an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills after the comment.

Luckily for Lance, he has a lot more talent around him than Fields did. The 49ers starting quarterback will have newly signed Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle as his top three targets along with offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan calling plays.

If the game has really slowed down for Lance then the rest of the NFL could be in big trouble.