MLB The Show 23 Season 5 arrived, with new content across several modes within the game. From Team Affinity 5 to the Ranked 8 Program, MLB The Show Season 5 brings more content as the official 2023 MLB season concluded earlier this month. Additionally, the new Season comes with new Conquest Maps, and a new Set 5 Collection featuring some of the “finest” players in Major League Baseball.

What's New In MLB The Show 23 Season 5 ?

MLB The Show 23 Season 5 brings several 99 OVR players, unlockable across several modes.

Firstly, the 2023 Finest Series features the best players from the 2023 season. Additionally, the Finest Series Choice Pack lets you select a diamond player item from either a Base or Rare tier. The Choice pack costs 40,000 stubs, limited to three per user:

Rare Round: 2023 Finest Series Francisco Alvarez (99 OVR) 2023 Finest Series Devin Williams (99 OVR)

Base Round: 2023 Finest Series George Kirby (99 OVR) 2023 Finest Series Evan Phillips (99 OVR) 2023 Finest Series Jake Burger (99 OVR)



MLB The Show 23 Season 5 Team Affinity 5

Overall, Team Affinity 5 brings numerous 99 OVR players, including 2023 Finest Series Player items from all 30 clubs. Additionally, TA5 also comes with 30 new moments, a new conquest map, new tasks, Missions, and more.

Showdowns:

In this mode, you select six Affinity 5 Diamond batters (either AL or NL) before drafting your team to make your way to the final bosses. MLB The Show 23 Season 5 showdowns' final bosses include Felix Bautista (AL) and David Bednar (NL).

Completing the challenge earns you TA points and progress towards the Affinity program of the conference you did the Showdown in.

Conquest:

Season 5 brings new AL and NL Conquest maps to earn more progress in both programs. Additionally, you can earn more Packs, stubs, and other rewards through playing this mode, so it might be worth checking out for our fellow completionists

TA5 Mini-Seasons Challenge:

Using players from the 2023 Finest Series players, captains, and more in a 28-game, three-inning season. Overall, every five wins earns you a Mini-Seasons Team Affinity 5 Voucher Pack. Additionally, earn stubs, XP, and Packs by completing the Stats Missions. Lastly, winning the Championship rewards the player with 3 more vouchers from the Championship Bundle

Finest Frenzy Event:

For those looking to add more 2023 Finest Series players to your DD Squad. Some of the earnable Finest Series rewards include a 97 OVR Tyler Rogers (5 wins), a 99 OVR Jose Ramirez (20 wins), and a 99 OVR Kodai Senga for 12 wins in one entry (12-1 or 12-0) before double elimination.

Overall, the rules for the events work as follows:

Eligible Series/Lineups: 2023 Finest Series Finest Series Captain Series Live Series

Max Team | 99 OVR

Min Player | 65 OVR

Ranked 8 Program:

Earn more 2023 Finest Series Players by playing several modes (Solo 1v1, Co-Op 2v2 or 3v3) to earn more rewards. Overall, the World Series Reward Choice Pack offers a 2023 Finest Series Josh Lowe (99 OVR), Blake Snell (99 OVR), and Dansby Swanson (99 OVR).

Chase Pack 9:

Overall, the new Chase Pack 9 features a chance to get Reggie Jackson, earnable by getting The Show 50-Pack Bundle. However, Chase Packs may also randomly appear in individual Show Packs if you're lucky.

Additionally, the Chase Pack 9 offers one Diamond or better player too. Lastly, all The Show Packs offer a rare chance to get a 99 OVR Future Stars Oneil Cruz.

Core Collection:

Collect a 2023 Finest Series Ozzie Albies when you reach 250 collected player items.

MLB The Show 23 Season 5 – Set 5 and Team Affinity 5 Collections:

The following player items are available in both the Set 5 Collections and Team Affinity 5 Collections:

Set 5 Collections:

Collect 170: Set 5 Collection Choice Pack

Collect 160: Chase Pack Season 5

Collect 150: Finest Series Tim Raines (99 OVR)

Collect 140: Set 5 Collection Choice Pack

Collect 120: 2023 Finest Series Isaac Paredes (99 OVR)

Collect 100: Set 5 Collection Choice Pack

Collect 75: Finest Series J.R. Richard (99 OVR)

Collect 50: 2023 Finest Series Tanner Scott (99 OVR)

Team Affinity 5 Collections:

Collect 90: 2023 Finest Series Cody Bellinger (99 OVR)

Collect 75: 2023 Finest Series Gleyber Torres (99 OVR)

Collect 60: 2023 Finest Series Bryan Reynolds (99 OVR)

Collect 40: 2023 Finest Series Emmanuel Clase (99 OVR)

Collect 20: 2023 Finest Series Pete Alonso (99 OVR)

Challenge of the Week 32:

Lastly, Challenge of the Week 32, lets you earn official gear like bats, balls, jerseys. The mode is available in Quick Play, providing you the opportunity to earn authentically signed gear.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about MLB The Show 23 Season 5. The new season brings a solid amount of content seven months after it launched. However, we wonder how much content the game will receive now, with the 2023 MLB season over.

Furthermore, we don't anticipate an MLB The Show 24 release until around March of next year. Nevertheless, we look forward to seeing what the developers plan for the future.

