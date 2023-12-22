In case you missed anything from the Kaiju Series or Charisma series, now's your chance to receive it!

MLB The Show 23 Season 6 released this week, with all new Diamond Dynasty items, a new reward path, and more. Additionally, this season includes rewards from previous ones. So, in case you missed anything from the Kaiju Series or Charisma series, now's your chance. Overall, Season 6 feels like a recap season commemorating another successful year of MLB The Show.

What's New In MLB The Show 23 Season 6?

Season 6️⃣ starts today around noon in #MLBTheShow 23!!! pic.twitter.com/WEqp3YXMNY — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) December 21, 2023

MLB The Show 23 Season 6 started on December 21st, 2023. Overall, the latest season adds more programs, bundles, and much more.

Firstly, pick up the FREE Happy Holidays Bundle, which contains 5 unreleased Diamond 99 OVR Players from the 2023 Finest Series, including:

Robert Robert Stephenson, RP Tampa Bay Rays (99 OVR)

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B St. Louis Cardinals (99 OVR)

Nolan Arenado, 3B St. Louis Cardinals (99 OVR)

Aroldis Chapman, RP Texas Rangers (99 OVR)

Luis Arraez, 2B Miami Marlins (99 OVR)

Additionally, this offer includes Christmas themed items to celebrate the holiday season. Make sure to pick up the bundle by January 4th, 12:00 PM PT to receive the reward.

Secondly, the developers added a new Conquest map. Overall, this map allows you the chance to earn more Stubs, XP, and Packs of various kinds.

New Event: – Moonshot Forever Event

Overall, this new event allows players a chance to earn rewards missed from previous events. Furthermore, this includes Season 1-5 Rewind Choice Packs, Event 12 Wins Rewind Packs, and Chase Seasons 3-5 Packs.

However, the rules of the event require:

Any Batter

Common Pitchers – Max Pitcher | 64 OVR

Max Player – 99 OVR

Max Team – 99 OVR

3-Inning Games

All-Star Difficulty

MLB The Show 23 Season 6 – New Mini-Seasons – Forever Mini-Seasons

Season 6's Mini-Season operates similarly to previous ones. After building your squad, play through 28, three-inning regular season games and potentially make a shot for the Championship. Overall, playing in this mode earns you Booster Packs, XP Stubs, and several player item rewards from previous seasons.

Additionally, MLB The Show 23 added a Battle Royale Forever, operating just like previous BRs. You daft a 26-player team and keep winning to earn more packs and rewards from previous seasons.

Season 6 even adds a Ranked 10 Program, which adds more 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 missions to complete. Overall, playing in these events earns you more XP stubs, from various series in previous seasons.

However, MLB The Show 23 Season 6 added a new Finders Keeper Collection, which includes collecting 15 set 5 legends and flashback players. Earn player items like the Finest Series Brian Roberts to your Diamond Dynasty Squad with this collection.

Lastly, the Great Pack Revival brings back several packs from previous seasons, including:

Welcome to May Show Choice Packs 1 & 2

Retro Home Run Derby Choice Pack

Retro All-Star Game Choice Pack

Home Run Derby Choice Pack

All-Star Game Choice Pack

MLB Draft Choice Pack

Alter-Ego Choice Packs 1 – 3

Number Retirement Choice Pack

Great Race of ‘98 Choice Pack

2023 Finest Choice Pack

Additionally, look out for a chance to win Chase Packs (1-9), Captains Packs Sets (1 & 2), and Guaranteed Diamond Duos Packs (Sets 1-25 & 26-40).

And that wraps it up for MLB The Show 23 Season 6. Overall, this latest season feels appropriate to end the year and for the timeline of MLB The Show 23. With the developers gearing up for the release of MLB The Show 24, expect more attention to be focused on the sequel. Nevertheless, keep your eyes out for more MLB The Show 23 content, as the new year begins.

