Genshin Impact: Everything We Know About Cyno

Cyno was first featured in one of the first Genshin Impact trailers ever released. Now, he reappears on the Sumeru preview. Here’s everything we know about him.

No official channels released the information stated below. These are consolidated data from multiple unofficial sources. As such, these are subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. There might also be story spoilers present, especially under the Lore section.

Cyno

The most important details come first. Cyno is expected to be a 5 star Electro Polearm. Multiple sources also say that he will be playable on Genshin Impact Version 3.1, which falls on late September or early October if no changes to the previous patch pattern are made.

He uses the “short boy” model, like Xingqiu and Bennett, which seems to be consistent with his official appearances. Cyno will fill the role of a DPS in your party.

Talents

Here are the details of his Talents:

Elemental Skill

3 second cooldown

Dash forward and deals damage

If cast when Elemental Burst is active, it deals more AoE Damage.

Does not have charges

Elemental Burst

18 second cooldown

80 Energy Cost

10 second duration

Cyno is infused with Electro and cannot be overridden

While active, it will change his Elemental Skill and Normal Attacks. Increases the Range and DMG of Elemental Skill and Normal Attacks

Cyno can generate Energy Particles while Burst is active.

Damage is not considered Elemental Burst Damage

“Attack Speed will be useful”

“Charge attacks are not useful”

Lore

A couple of in-game quotes related to Cyno have been leaked:

“Under the strict supervision of the General Mahamatra, the spreading of banned knowledge and academic corruption in the Akademiya has decreased significantly. Thanks to Lord Cyno, us subordinates’ vacations have also become more frequent”

“You once said it was not my place to punish you. Well then… consider this the punishment of the gods”

He’s also been described as “trying to look cool” when he enters a room because of his high status, and that people see him as intimidating. However, his true friends know his true personality: the Cyno that makes weird jokes and likes card games.

