Everywhere Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details

The “multi-world” game titled Everywhere has resurfaced during the gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, but what exactly is it? Read along to see everything we know about Everywhere.

Everywhere Release Date: 2023

According to the game’s official website and confirmed during the gamescom ONL 2022 presentation, Everywhere is slated for a 2023 release. It is currently unknown what platforms it will be available on.

Everywhere Gameplay

From the teaser, we didn’t get to see much about the gameplay, but we can take hints from the game’s presentation in the gamescom ONL 2022.

It was revealed that Leslie Benzies is the game’s director. Benzies was the former president of Rockstar North, and was the producer for the Grand Theft Auto series, as well as L.A. Noire and Red Dead Redemption. He isn’t the only ex-Rockstar North employee working on Everywhere, as GTA audio director Matthew Smith and GTA series Lead Programmer Colin Entwistle are also involved.

Given this, and Everywhere’s description as a “multi-world gaming experience,” it’s not too hard to expect a lot from the game. Everywhere aims to blend “gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery,” while having players interact with each other. The presentation further teases building out the world in any direction, and representing yourself in an online environment.

Everywhere will have multiplayer capabilities, according to an interview with Benzies.

The open-world game has been in development since 2016.

Everywhere Details

The developers at Build A Rocket Boy stressed the importance of making an online identity in the “multi-world” game.

In an interview with Polygon, Benzies confirmed that Everywhere will have multiple narratives and story-lines, but also “want players to create their own narratives that include characters with a real personality.” During the gamescom ONL 2022 presentation, Assistant Game Director Adam Whiting, Everywhere is not only a place to play, but also a world where players can watch, share, create, and hang out with friends.

Build A Rocket Boy also aims for an immersive and cinematic experience, says Whiting. Before the 2023 release, the studio will show and tell more about the game, he added.

As far as the story of the game, or even its characters, the developers seems to keep things under wraps for now.

