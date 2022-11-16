Published November 16, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

The latest game from Flying Wild Hog and Focus Entertainment is finally nearing its release date. After getting delayed back in September, Evil West is finally coming out this November.

Evil West Release Date: November 22, 2022



Gameplay

Evil West is the latest game made by Flying Wild Hog. It is a 3rd person action-adventure shooter game. The game showcases various high adrenaline action sequences that have the players constantly on their toes. Players are given a multitude of weapons and styles they can use to defeat the hordes thrown at them. The various weapons allow for players to get creative with their combinations. Aside from these, Evil West features a co-op mode. This means that players can bring a buddy as they go through hordes and hordes of monsters. Even while in co-op mode, the player can upgrade their weapons, tools and still earn perks. The upgrade system allows players to get creative with the play style they want to use in their gameplay.

Story and Setting

“Evil never sleeps…but it bleeds”

In addition to the visceral gameplay, Evil West also features a narrative-driven campaign that lets players explore the game’s dark setting and elusive story. The game takes place in a fictional wild west setting where hordes of vampires have become rampant. The players play as Jesse Rentier, a star agent in the undercover monster-hunting agency of his father. Because of this, this war of Jesse against these monsters is also a very personal war. The players’ mission is to get rid of these terrors while being the last line of defense for humanity. As the campaign moves, players will learn of the background of Jesse and how he came to be humanity’s last hope against the horde.

This game is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Evil West release date is on November 22, 2022.