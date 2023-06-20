The Houston Texans brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown to help out rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, and Brown came out with a take comparing Stroud to his old quarterback Dak Prescott that should excite Texans fans.

“They're both great quarterbacks – great arm talent,” Noah Brown said of CJ Stroud and Dak Prescott, via Coty M. Davis of Texans Daily. “That's a great class to be in. I think he has all the potential to live up to that, maybe even surpass it. So, you know, I'm rooting for CJ and I'm willing to have his back on anything.”

Based on OTAs and minicamp, Brown is encouraged by how Stroud looks.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I know CJ has great arm talent,” Brown said, via Davis. “The little bit of time I've been here working with him, he's picked up the offense fast, taken ownership of his reps. I think that can only lead to positive things.”

Stroud has players like Brown, Robert Woods, Nico Collins and John Metchie III at his disposal. While there is no clear-cut number one receiver, there is a good mix of veteran players and young players with potential. John Metchie III is young and has a lot of potential. He missed all of 2022 due to tearing his ACL in the national championship game before he was drafted.

The Texans also brought in tight end Dalton Schultz from the Cowboys in free agency. He is a nice safety blanket for a young quarterback like Stroud. It will be interesting to see how Stroud fares in his rookie year.