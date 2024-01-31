Netizens dubbed former India captain Virat Kohli a drunkard following South Africa great Dean Elgar's controversial statements against him.

Netizens dubbed former India captain Virat Kohli a drunkard following ex-South Africa captain Dean Elgar's controversial statements against him.

Recently, Dean Elgar made a shocking revelation about Virat Kohli. Recalling his first duel with the talismanic Team India batter, Dean Elgar disclosed that Virat Kohli hurled expletives at him during a game in the sub-continent at the beginning of his career.

“Those wickets were jokes. Like playing on that… that surface there. And I came into bat and I was actually like holding my own against Ashwin and what's his name Jeja, Jeja, Jeja (Ravindra Jadeja) (smiles) and Kohli, he like spat at me. I said to him if you do that, I'll ******g ***** you with this bat,” he added, using a local profanity,” Dean Elgar informed in the Banter with The Boys podcast.

Dean Elgar noted that South Africa legend AB de Villiers, who was then the skipper of the Proteas side, intervened and calmed things down between Virat Kohli and the left-hander.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers share a great friendship, having spent many years together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Yes, he did because de Villiers was his teammate at RCB, so he understood. And I said if you do that, I'll … on this field, I'll absolutely knock you out. And then [he said] ‘Hey **** you, **** you' (mimicking the Indian) but barking up the wrong tree yeah. Anyways, we are in India so you got to be a little bit cautious,” he added.

Dean Elgar's controversial remarks on Virat Kohli triggered a flurry of reactions on the internet – while some came out in support of the premier India batter, others described his act as shameful.

Dean Elgar retired earlier this month, with Virat Kohli leading the accolades to the former South Africa captain. If the Indian Cricket Team gave a guard of honor to the Proteas star, Virat Kohli gave him a tight hug.

Last week, Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the first cricketer to claim ten 10 ICC Cricketer of the Year awards.

It is worth noting that no other player in the history of cricket has won five ICC awards, while Virat Kohli has already picked up with the possibility of a few more trophies not being ruled out.

Team India's batting mainstay, Virat Kohli, delivered the goods for the Rohit Sharma-led side in last year's Cricket World Cup as he emerged as the leading run-scorer in the quadrennial event.

Virat Kohli scored 765 runs with three centuries in the premier ODI competition, earning the Player of the Tournament award in the ICC World Cup.

Virat Kohli's heroics, however, failed to take India past the final hurdle as the home team lost to a rampaging Australia in the final, leaving Rohit Sharma and his colleagues in tears.

A couple of days before the opening Test against England, Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two games due to personal reasons, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) urging the fans to request privacy.

“Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” the BCCI added.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series,” the Indian board summed up.

Reports later suggested that Virat Kohli's mother, Saroj Kohli, is unwell, and that's why the premier India batter missed the consecration of the Ram Temple and Ayodhya and the first two Tests against England.

The 35-year-old cricketer, who was scheduled to make a comeback in the third Test, hasn't communicated his plans for the remaining matches to the BCCI.

“We haven't heard anything from him on his return as yet,” a BCCI official told the Times of India.

Other than Virat Kohli, Team India would be without the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and senior batter KL Rahul after the two suffered injuries during the home team's defeat in Hyderabad.

“Rahul could perhaps return later in this series, but Jadeja's injury could be more serious. Let's see what the NCA's medical team tells us,” the BCCI source added.