Former India coach John Wright took a jibe at Australia icon Ian Healy’s “unfair” wicket comments ahead of the four-match Test series between the two sides.

“Countries playing at home are entitled to produce pitches to suit their own team. That’s not unfair it’s what makes Test cricket great #INDvsAUS #ianhealy,” John Wright tweeted.

John Wright’s strong reaction came after Ian Healy suggested that Indian curators prepare pitches that give the home team an “unfair” advantage.

The legendary Australian wicketkeeper’s explosive claim came days ahead of the first Test between the two sides in Nagpur.

“I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match … we (Australia) win,” Ian Healy said on SEN Radio. “I’m worried about (Mitchell) Starc and (Nathan) Lyon in the first Test … if they’re unfair wickets which I’ve seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us,” Ian Healy added. “I want the players to be very aware if they are escaping that pressure (from the locals) if you’re escaping that pressure and hiding in your room using the golf simulator… I think you’ve got to do something else,” he said. “That’s an escape, you shouldn’t be doing it, you’re dodging, just be very aware of what you are feeling at any given time. Immerse yourself before you really get to deploy your technique… don’t drop catches, fielding can be difficult over there.”

The blockbuster series against the Australian cricket team is crucial for India, considering it would decide the finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Indians could ensure their place in the title clash of the competition by beating the visitors in the 4-game series at home. The final will take place in England in June.

Australia last won a Test series in India in 2004/05 and experienced a 4-0 whitewash at the hands of the then-MS Dhoni-led side in 2013.

On the contrary, Team India has dominated them even in Australia, becoming the first Asian side to defeat them 2-1 in a Test series in 2018-19.

The Indian cricket team then made history two years later when a young team that was missing the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and other senior players beat Australia again with Rishabh Pant, helping them to breach the Gabba fortress.

Despite India’s recent superior record against Australia, Ian Healy reckoned that if the hosts provided them with “good” wickets, the Pat Cummins-led side would be able to trump them in the series.

Ian Healy’s remarks didn’t get much appreciation from leading India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin either – he brushed them aside, declaring that ahead of a major series like the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian cricket team was expecting such statements from the Australians.