Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad’s tweet on KL Rahul following the latter’s match-winning knock against Australia in the first ODI in Mumbai triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

The brutal trolling of Venkatesh Prasad came after he praised KL Rahul for his match-winning unbeaten 75 off 91 balls at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

“Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India. #INDvAUS,” Venkatesh Prasad wrote on the microblogging platform after KL Rahul powered India to a five-wicket victory over the Steve Smith-led side in the “City of Dreams”.

Team India was in all sorts of problems when KL Rahul arrived at the crease, having lost opener Ishan Kishan, talismanic Virat Kohli, and the explosive Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession. At one point, India’s scorecard read 16/3, and the chase of 188 looked like a daunting task at that stage.

The home side subsequently lost another wicket, with Shubman Gill perishing for 20, and India found themselves in a deep hole at 39/4.

But KL Rahul kept his composure out there in the middle. He first stitched a 44-run partnership with acting captain Hardik Pandya before joining Ravindra Jadeja for a match-winning unbroken stand of 108 runs.

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 75 during the run chase, while Ravindra Jadeja was not out on 45 when Team India secured victory at the picturesque Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After helping India win the first game in Maharashtra, an ecstatic KL Rahul said he enjoyed batting and keeping on the wicket.

“Three wickets had gone down, and Starc was swinging the ball. He is dangerous when it is moving. I gave myself some time, not go searching for runs. I was fortunate I got a couple of boundaries early on. Whoever I batted with, the talk was that there is a bit of help in the wicket, but we can’t go into our shell and look to play out a certain bowler. We wanted to run hard, we wanted to put the loose balls away. The minute a left-hander walked in, I got a few loose balls too. That happens to the best of bowlers. Jaddu batted beautifully, he is in great form, and he knows what to do in those situations. When we started off, I didn’t think the pitch was going to help the bowlers that much. The minute Shami came back in, he did wonders. Any team that wants to win needs to pick wickets in the middle over. I enjoyed my keeping. When there is bounce, I enjoy it. When it is slow and slow, it is challenging physically.”

Talking about Venkatesh Prasad’s equation with KL Rahul, the former India bowling coach has been critical of him. He was even engaged in an ugly spat with cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra over KL Rahul’s place in the national team last month.

“I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances,” Venkatesh Prasad wrote in a tweet in February.

Venkatesh Prasad’s comments though were not liked by Aakash Chopra who labeled him as an agenda peddler due to his continuous attacks on KL Rahul.

“I am not saying KL Rahul will become like Rohit Sharma but I humbly request you to stay calm. If there are any agendas, let’s not peddle them. Let’s talk about the numbers that are actually there and not those that suit your thoughts,” Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out,” Venkatesh Prasad said.

“I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for Aakash Chopra, considering he has made a great career by airing his views. I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda,” he added.

But Aakash Chopra claimed that his former India teammate misinterpreted his words.

“Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Venkatesh Prasad, though, declined his invitation. “No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this.”

Meanwhile, after his splendid knock of 75*, KL Rahul failed miserably in the second ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. KL Rahul lost his wicket for nine runs to Man of the Match Mitchell Starc, who picked up a five-wicket haul to help Australia level the series at 1-1.

India and Australia will face each other in the final match of the series in Chennai on Wednesday.

India squad for Australia ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.