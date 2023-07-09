The Prairie View A&M Panthers football team finished with a 5-3 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season, 6-5 overall. The Panthers' last conference championship came in 2009 under Head Coach Henry Frazier III.

Last month, HBCU advocate and current Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders had high praise for the school. Prairie View A&M hosted a high school mega camp during the month.

The Panthers won a division championship in 2021 before falling to Jackson State in the league's title game.

Now, the team is loading up on new faces for the 2023 season, including wide receiver Coby Cavil, who announced his choice earlier this week.

Cavil, a 5-foot-9, 153 pound receiver for the Warhawks, had six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown in 2021. He had nearly 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns as a high school standout at Red Oak High School in Red Oak, Texas.

Cavil is the nephew of Historically Black Colleges and Universities sports media fixture Dr. J. Kenyatta Cavil, widely recognized a scholar in critical sports studies according to the website HBCUGameday.com.

“Welcome to ‘The Hill,' one fan said in response to Cavil's announcement. “Let's GO!!” another fan said.

The Panthers were visited by Sanders during their aforementioned camp. Sanders and Prairie View A&M Head Coach Bubba McDowell have a longstanding relationship dating back to previous times in Florida, McDowell said upon Sanders' visit.

The Panthers open the 2023 season on the road against the Texas Southern Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on September 2. The Tigers finished 4-4 in the SWAC last season, 5-6 overall on the year.