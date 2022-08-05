Ex-Pakistan skipper points out ‘India’s mistakes’, makes massive claim

India and Pakistan will meet each other in a blockbuster Asia Cup clash later this month, their first since Babar Azam’s men crushed the Men in Blue by ten wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Bilateral matches between India and Pakistan have been suspended since 2012 because of tensions between the political leadership of the two nations and the two Asian giants only contest games in continental competitions and ICC events. Since Pakistan’s maiden win over India in a World Cup in the Middle East, Indians have altered their approach in T20Is and have been executing an all-out aggressive style against rival sides under Rohit Sharma who replaced Virat Kohli as their skipper at the start of this year. Despite wholesome changes in India’s game plan in T20Is, ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels Babar Azam and his boys will be the overwhelming favorites to beat their neighbors in the Asia Cup in the last week of August.

Sharing his views on the upcoming Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan, Rashid Latif opined that constant changes in their captaincy in addition to key players missing from several tours in 2022 will hurt the Men in Blue when they take on Babar Azam and company in Dubai.

Besides Rohit Sharma, the Indian selectors have appointed six other players to lead the side in his absence this year.

“Win or loss is different. But I think Pakistan’s strategy is looking much better. There are not many changes in the Pakistan side, whether it’s T20I, ODI or Test. When you look at India, they have had around 7 captains in the past year, which is quite inappropriate in present situation,” Rashid Latif said on his official YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind‘. “Kohli isn’t there, Rohit and Rahul were injured. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant came as captains, Shikhar Dhawan (ODI) also came as a captain. They would have some problem making their best team. It is no doubt that India have the best players but they can’t make their best-16, and I think they would have problems even forming their best XI,” the former Pakistan wicketkeeper added. “Pakistan won because of India’s mistakes last year, and I think this time, Pakistan will benefit from India’s mistakes again,” Rashid Latif argued.

The former Pakistan captain also believes that last year’s loss to Pakistan will still be hurting Indian players and they would want to avenge that defeat to the Men in Green in the UAE.

“I don’t think the World Cup would be in their (India’s) mind. They are taking it series by series, it’s worth noting that teams are changing with every series. Their focus will be on the Asia Cup. The loss against Pakistan caused a lot of damage to the Indian team, so they are trying to recover from it,” Rashid Latif noted. “You can play as many series as you want, but the match between India and Pakistan remains very important. I believe the Indian team, the board, the management will pay significant attention to the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. They would want to win the Asia Cup, and if all the players are available for India, they can be favourites,” Latif explained.

However, the controversial cricket star reckons that conditions in Dubai will help Pakistan more than Rohit Sharma and company and that’s why they will be pretty confident of beating them there.

“The conditions in the UAE suit them. India will give their all in the game against Pakistan. They have dominated the clashes between both sides in the past 20 years, but Pakistan did win by 10 wickets in their last game. So the planning will go into it,” concluded Latif.

Rashid Latif has a habit of mocking Indian cricketers. Just a couple of days ago, he had questioned Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant’s abilities to score quick runs in the death overs.

“In franchise cricket he is fine but when it comes to playing for India, they have 3 to 4 quality batters. How and where will he (Karthik) bat in those 20 overs. But yes, if after him, it comes down to Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant playing the last 12 balls, India are losing the game. So, I believe that till franchise cricket, it is fine – he has a free hand there – but if against international teams like Pakistan and Australia, he is getting to bat, it means that the top order is damaged,” Latif signed off.

While India and Pakistan will battle in the Asia Cup this month, they will also square off against one another in the group stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia in the last quarter of 2022. Their epic contest is scheduled to take place on October 23 at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.