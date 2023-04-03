My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New England Patriots are in a bit of an unprecedented era during Bill Belichick‘s stint as the team’s head coach. The Pats have a lot of question marks surrounding their team currently, which is a bit unusual considering their recent run of success. Among the biggest questions is what the future holds for Belichick as he enters his 24th season in charge of the team.

Many fans are speculating that Belichick is looking to break the all-time wins record for a coach before he rides off into the sunset, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to accomplish that given the state of the Patriots. One of Belichick’s former coaches in Charlie Weis recently said that he believes Belichick could opt to become a full-time general manager in the future, rather than splitting his responsibilities as the team’s GM and head coach, which is what he currently does.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I could see him being the GM but not the coach. You’re not going to get any better than him as coach. He’s the greatest coach ever in most people’s eyes. I don’t think he’d want to take a step down from there. I can see a point eventually where you end up transitioning — let’s say (Jerod) Mayo’s the guy. I could see a point eventually where Mayo’s the guy and Bill’s running the front office.” – Charlie Weis, Keyshawn, JWill, and Max Show

This is an interesting point from Weis, as the Patriots clearly regard Jerod Mayo highly, but also because the thought of Belichick not being New England’s head coach is so strange. Either way, the 2023 season is clearly an important one, not just for the Pats, but also for Belichick and whatever decision he may make regarding his future as a coach in the NFL.