Scott Shaw, San Jose State’s former director of sports medicine, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts on Tuesday following accusations of inappropriately touching woman athletes, according to ESPN.

Shaw was accused of touching four students on various San Jose State teams without their consent between 2017 and 2020. He resigned in 2020 after 12 years in his position. He faces up to two years in prison along with supervised release, restitution to the women and a fine.

This comes on the back of an initial case against Shaw earlier this month that ended in a mistrial. He faced six counts during that case.

Former San Jose State swimmer Caitlin Macky expressed her frustration on the matter. She was one of the first to file a complaint against Shaw.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s a little bit maddening to go through a whole trial, and 12 years of this person vehemently denying everything, then all of a sudden he shows up and admits to that,” Macky told The San Jose Mercury News.

Shaw was accused by more than a dozen woman swimmers of inappropriately touching them during physical therapy between 2006 and 2009. No criminal charges were filed after San Jose State found no wrongdoing following an investigation.

The university launched another investigation in 2019 after the swimming coach told school officials about more alleged misconduct. The university president and athletic director both resigned in 2021. San Jose State agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 athletes as part of a settlement that same year.

Scott Shaw is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 14. The women will be allowed to make an impact statement prior to the sentencing.