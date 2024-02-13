Unbelievable.

Betting on college sports is not uncommon. But doing the same while being employed as head coach of a college basketball team is certainly not going to sit well with the authorities. Such is the case with an unnamed former Sewanee women's basketball head coach, who has been found out to have laid nearly $100,000 worth of wagers over the course of 26 months on college sports, per the NCAA's official website.

“The school, head coach and enforcement staff agreed that the violations in this case occurred when the coach placed more than $93,000 in sports bets over a 26-month period, including 407 bets on college sports totaling $28,000. Among those bets, 20 were on collegiate women's basketball games that did not include his team. The school educated coaches about rules around sports betting, so the coach knowingly broke NCAA rules.”

The case was deliberated by a committee that provided a series of recommendations for punishment and “corrective measures,” including probation for a year and $1,500 worth of fine. That amount seems minuscule considering the total money the former Sewanee head coach spent on gambling, though, there are also other ways submitted by the school to teach him a lesson such as ” a two-year show-cause order for the former head coach.”

Also, if he finds another job while the show-cause period is in effect, he will have to serve an automatic five-game suspension.

Hopefully for the coach, he has already learned his lesson, though, it could be hard for him to find a new gig in college sports at the moment.