Published November 26, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

Editor’s note: If you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The parents of ex-goalie for Stanford’s women’s soccer team, Katie Meyer, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and multiple administrators. Meyer, who died by suicide this past march, was captain of the 2019 Cardinal team that won the national championship.

The lawsuit details the events leading up to Meyer’s death. According to her family’s legal team, Meyer was facing disciplinary action after pouring coffee on a football player accused of sexually assaulting one of her teammates. After receiving an email that threatened the possibility of expulsion, Meyer’s family believes this caused her to impulsively take her own life. The lawsuit also charges the university with Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress and related actions.

“Katie Meyer’s tragic death resulted from Stanford’s egregious and reckless mishandling of its disciplinary process,” attorney Kim Dougherty said in a statement. “Stanford has known for years that its disciplinary process, in its own Committee 10’s words, is ‘overly punitive’ and harmful to its students, yet the school and its administrators have done nothing to correct its procedures.

“Through this litigation we will not only obtain justice for Katie, but also ensure necessary change is put into place to help protect Stanford students and provide safeguards when students are in need of support.”

The school has pushed back on the claims that it had anything to do with Meyer’s death.

“The Stanford community continues to grieve Katie’s tragic death and we sympathize with her family for the unimaginable pain that Katie’s passing has caused them,” Stanford University spokesperson Dee Mostofi said in a statement.

“However, we strongly disagree with any assertion that the university is responsible for her death. While we have not yet seen the formal complaint brought by the Meyer family, we are aware of some of the allegations made in the filing, which are false and misleading.”