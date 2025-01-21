Some fans want to see Dolph Ziggler, known as Nic Nemeth in TNA, return to WWE now that RAW is on Netflix. However, he does not seem as eager.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, commented under a video of Nemeth discussing WWE and TNA's partnership. The fan said, “Super stoked to see you on Netflix soon[,] Champ!”

Nemeth did not even need to use words to reply. He simply posted the DVD cover of the straight-to-video movie Countdown from WWE Studios. Nemeth starred in it with fellow WWE star Kane.

Expand Tweet

With WWE and TNA's renewed partnership, don't be surprised to see more crossovers. It would be interesting to see Nemeth back in WWE, whether it is under his current ring name or as Ziggler.

WWE's Monday Night RAW recently made the move to Netflix. Starting on January 6, 2025, episodes of RAW will be live-streamed on the streaming service.

Will TNA's Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth) ever return to WWE?

However, never say never to a Nemeth return to WWE someday. The Royal Rumble is coming up on February 1, 2025, and expect TNA stars to make their way into the battle royal.

Previously, TNA stars like Mickie James (who was previously in WWE) and Jordynne Grace have appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble matches. Given Nemeth's long history with WWE, it would make sense for him to return in the Royal Rumble — if not this year, perhaps next year.

Recently, Nemeth lost the TNA World Championship to Joe Hendry. He held it for over 180 days before dropping it. Nemeth had won the championship just months into his TNA run. And Nemeth previously said he would be open to a Royal Rumble return with his new entrance music. Never say never.

His WWE run

Nic Nemeth is best known for his time in WWE. He signed with their developmental brand, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), before going to the main roster.

His main roster career began in 2005. Nemeth was a part of the Spirit Squad faction, which disbanded in 2006 before Nemeth returned to OVW.

Nemeth later returned to the WWE main roster in 2008 as Dolph Ziggler. He eventually aligned himself with Vickie Guerrero, a partnership that proved beneficial for both.

In 2012, Ziggler won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He eventually cashed in his contract on Alberto Del Rio to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time.

His title reign was short-lived. Ziggler suffered a concussion, which resulted in him losing the championship back to Del Rio after just 69 days.

Throughout the rest of his WWE career, Ziggler continued to be placed in crucial storylines. However, he did not win a lot, becoming a reliable person to lose to younger stars. While he lost frequently, he usually sold moves well and looked good in defeat.

He underwent a career revitalization in 2022, going to NXT for a brief period. While there, he won the NXT Championship and held it for 27 days. He would eventually lose it to Bron Breakker, who is now the main roster's Intercontinental Champion.

He would later briefly return to the main roster. His last match was a loss to JD McDonagh of Judgment Day. Ziggler's contract subsequently expired in September 2023, and he ended a 19-year tenure with WWE.