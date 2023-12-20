EXCLUSIVE: Bookie co-creator Nick Bakay is not a Patrick Mahomes fan and has a Tom Brady reason for it.

Nick Bakay, creator of Bookie, is not a Patrick Mahomes fan. In fact, the Buffalo Bills fan “hates” the Kansas City Chiefs fan for a specific Tom Brady reason.

A “delicious” win over the Chiefs

Talking to Bakay on the heels of the Bills' 20-17 win over the Chiefs a couple of weeks ago, he called the win “delicious.” The Chiefs are regularly the favorites in any game they play.

Since Mahomes took over the reins as the quarterback of the Chiefs, Josh Allen and the Bills are 3-3 against the Chiefs. Granted, they have won the last three regular season matchups against the Chiefs, but two of their losses to Mahomes came in the playoffs.

First, they lost 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game on January 24, 2021. Nearly a full year later on January 23, 2022, the Bills lost in a heartbreaking overtime game, 42-36.

Perhaps that explains Bakay's disdain for Mahomes, who leads the way. After years of the Bills being tormented by the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, there's a new Grim Reaper standing in front of the Bill's Super Bowl hopes.

“You know, Patrick Mahomes has become the new Tom Brady in my life,” he told ClutchPoints. “People always say, ‘How can you hate him? Well, I do! Because he hurts me, and I hate him.”

A whiner

That's not all, though. Mahomes' knack for asking for penalties also enrages Bakay.

“My eternal vision of him is always on the ground after being hit, looking at the ref, going, ‘Yeah, the flag's on them, right?' It's all I know of Patrick Mahomes, is him doing that, the ‘flag's on them' gesture,” Bakay explained. “And it didn't work this time and watching him be outraged at the end of the game — and I'm sorry, I was looking at the picture today. [Kadarius] Toney was egregiously offsides. Sorry, those are the rules of the game. And the guy's been playing wide receiver his whole life.

“I knew how to line up on sides when I played football in sixth grade,” he continued, with a smile. “So, it was glorious. And the fact that we've had to play in Kansas City the last five games, come on, it was our day, baby.”

Bookie

Nick Bakay is known for his role on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He voiced Salem Saberhagen, a cat, and also executive produced several shows including Mom.

From 2000-2006 Bakay had a prominent role in The King of Queens. He wrote, produced, and acted in several episodes alongside Kevin James, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller. His relationship with James continued past the classic sitcom. Bakay co-wrote the Paul Blart: Mall Cop films with James as well as Zookeeper.

In recent years, Bakay has continued working on sitcoms. His relationship with Chuck Lorre has led to them working on Two and a Half Men, Mom, Young Sheldon, The Kominsky Method, Bob Hearts Abishola, and now Bookie together.

It's fitting that Nick Bakay's latest project is Bookie. The new sitcom for Max stars Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny, a bookie dealing with the changing landscape of betting as it becomes legal. Omar Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Jorge Garcia, and Vanessa Ferlito also star in the series.