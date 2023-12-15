EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney told us that David Fincher is a 'genius' when speaking about his new film, The Boys in the Boat.

David Fincher is a “genius,” according to George Clooney. However, the Boys in the Boat director wanted to improve upon the rowing sequences in Fincher's The Social Network.

“[David] Fincher's a genius”

Talking to ClutchPoints' Matthew Schuchman about his new film, The Boys in the Boat, Clooney compared his film to the rowing in The Social Network. While Fincher is a mastermind, Clooney acknowledged that those sequences didn't feature the best rowing.

“You know, that montage in [The] Social Network is one of the most beautifully shot — you know, it's David Fincher — but [the] rowing is not the greatest rowing, right?

“If you talk to rowers, they don't love that part of the film,” Clooney elaborated. “I love the montage, I think Fincher's a genius. We needed to get rowing right. There've been only a few rowing films, and technology, probably for more reasons than not, kept it from being able to be as exciting as it should be.”

To get his sequences right, Clooney used long arms and long lenses that allowed them to get closer to the action.

Based on the 2013 book of the same name, The Boy in the Boat tells the story of the University of Washington crew in the 1936 Olympics. Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton, and Hadley Robinson starred in the film.

George Clooney is known for his roles in the Ocean's franchise, Up In the Air, and Ticket to Paradise. He's also directed several films throughout his career.

His directorial debut was Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in 2002. Some of Clooney's other filmmaking credits include Leatherheads, The Monuments Men, The Midnight Sky, and The Tender Bar.

David Fincher just released his latest film, The Killer, on Netflix.