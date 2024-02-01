EXCLUSIVE: The Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast have two group chats, Aryan Simhadri revealed.

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has two group chats, star Aryan Simhadri revealed. Their names, while basic, are hilarious.

Two Percy Jackson group chats

Speaking to ClutchPoints ahead of the Percy Jackson finale airing, Simhadri discussed the cast's group chats. There's one with most of the young cast including Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell, and more. But he also has one with his fellow leading stars, Scobell and Jeffries.

“We have “The Percy Gang” — that's the name of the group chat,” he revealed “It's [got] a little lightning bolt icon. That's me, Walker, Charlie, Dior [Goodjohn], Leah, and Andrew [Alvarez].

“And then me, Walker, and Leah are just ‘The Trio,'” the Percy Jackson star added.

Aryan Simhadri is part of the core trio of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover. Scobell and Jeffries play Percy and Annabeth, respectively. The likes of Virginia Kull, Adam Copeland, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the late Lance Reddick round out the adult cast.

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians adapts Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief novel. It's the first of five books in the main series (it has since been revived with new installments) that will hopefully be adapted by Disney+. In speaking with Simhadri, it's clear that the cast was very close. This will go a long way in ensuring its longevity.

This is the second major adaptation of the Percy Jackson book series. In the early 2010s, 20th Century Fox made two films, adapting The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters, with the likes of Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson.