The Grizzlies have needed their two-way guard due to injuries.

Throughout NBA history, NBA fans have always been fascinated with smaller players. From Muggsy Bogues, to Allen Iverson, to Isaiah Thomas, to Jalen Brunson and more, small players have always seemed to become fan favorites. One of the current smallest players in the NBA is Memphis Grizzlies guard Jacob Gilyard who is all of 5-foot-8 and on his way to becoming a fan favorite among Grizzlies fans.

During a recent game against the Golden State Warriors, Gilyard set the Grizzlies crowd on fire with a sensational block on Warriors star Stephen Curry. The team has been hit hard with injury woes this season and as a result, Gilyard has been thrust into the lineup and been given consistent minutes.

As a smaller player, Jacob Gilyard's basketball journey hasn't always been easy. He did a lot film study from smaller guards such as Chris Paul and former Grizzlies teammate Tyus Jones, learning how they worked on the court and trying to apply that to his game.

“It's not like I was big early, I've always been kind of smaller. So for me it's just having to be that much better. When you look at guys who are 6'5 compared to me, why wouldn't you take the 6'5 guy,” Gilyard told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It's kind of been that way my whole life. You try to find the edges on the court and off the court. I've watched a lot of film, studied a lot of smaller guards before like Chris Paul, true point guards. Tyus [Jones] was a big inspiration for me growing up. . .you got to take a little bit from everyone else and apply it to yourself.”

This is Jacob Gilyard's second year in the NBA after breaking through as an undrafted rookie with the Grizzlies last season. He was signed to a two-way contract and he didn't play much appearing in only one game during the 2022-23 season. This year, the Grizzlies were already short-handed in the backcourt to start with Ja Morant serving a 25-game suspension.

As the season has progressed, the Grizzlies injury hits have kept on coming with the biggest being Morant ruled out for the year with a shoulder injury. As a result, Gilyard has become a regular in the rotation. He's played in 32 games so far including 11 starts. He's been averaging 4.2 points per game, 1.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from the three-point line.

He's been an impact player for the Grizzlies this season, but it was last year when he was sitting on the bench that set the foundation for being able to step in and produce when his number was called.

“You've got to be a true professional, you've got to perform on a night in and night out basis. People say it all the time, it's a make or miss league. You've got to find a way to make more than you miss, that's how you have success,” Gilyard said. “For me personally, it's just taking it one day at a time and trying to get better. There's a lot of really good guys in the league.”

But perhaps the biggest thing that Gilyard has learned his first two seasons in the NBA is staying ready despite not being sure when you might be called upon. On a two-way contract, Jacob Gilyard is limited in terms of how many games he can play for the Grizzlies. He has 18 games left out of his 50 before his contract would need to be converted to a standard deal to continue playing.

Last season playing for the Grizzlies G League affiliate the Memphis Hustle as part of his two-way contract, Gilyard saw first hand the necessity of staying ready. With the Hustle's roster also in constant flux from Grizzlies assignment players, Gilyard's role often fluctuated as well.

“I kind of went through it a little bit last year when I was in the G League and we would have assignment guys come down, guards come down and limit your minutes back then,” Gilyard said. “I kind of understood what it was about, just coming in a being a professional every day and going about your business the right way. It's more about your mental preparation off the court than anything on the court, in my opinion. It's just staying ready whenever your number is called.”

Being overlooked and outperforming expectations is nothing new to Gilyard. Even before he made it to the NBA he was a little under-recruited while in high school. Although he believed he was a high major, Power 5 conference type of player, he ended up going to Richmond in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

He blossomed into a star at Richmond, becoming the NCAA's All-Time leader in steals and leading the Spiders to the 2022 NCAA Tournament where they upset Iowa. It was enough to get him on the radar of NBA teams and ultimately the Grizzlies. Despite initially feeling like he was overlooked, Gilyard is grateful for his time at Richmond and how that shaped him as a player.

“I think the biggest thing for college players is go where you're needed rather than where you want. I went to a school where I knew I was going to have a chance to play right away,” Gilyard said. “I had an opportunity to transfer as a sophomore, even before my fifth year I had an opportunity to transfer to a bigger school, but I knew I was needed at Richmond. When you're needed you have more opportunity. Luckily for me I had good teammates and good coaches that believed in me and allowed me to make mistakes early and grow from it. I'm a big fan of my decision to go to a smaller school.”

With the Grizzlies injury woes having no end in sight, it's safe to say that Jacob Gilyard will likely continue to see regular minutes for as long as his two-way contract will allow him. In the game against the Warriors, he had the best performance of his career with 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Back when Gilyard spoke to ClutchPoints, there was still optimism the team could mount a turnaround when Morant got back in the lineup. Things are much more bleak since then, but this season still represents a major opportunity for Gilyard to show he can play at the NBA level.

“For me personally, it's just taking it one day at a time,” Gilyard said. “The better I can get and improve and put myself in a better position next year my goal.”