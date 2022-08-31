Extended footage drops on epic run with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Trae Young

The stretch between free agency and preseason is one of the most quiet times for the NBA. But Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, and Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young are here to make sure that your appetite for NBA content remains satisfied.

In extended footage captured by Through The Lens, Durant and Irving, once believed to be on the way out of Brooklyn, squared off against Nets outcast and current Sixer Harden and notable New York Knicks villain in Young.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant vs James Harden full run ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wiwq6QdsWN — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) August 30, 2022

While it is difficult to make any sort of meaningful judgments on player performances from footage like these, it is still a welcome sight to see some of the best players in the world in action. Interactions between the former Nets Big 3 in particular were something to look out for.

At one point, Harden took on Durant in isolation, putting on a series of moves before pushing off Durant and stepping back for a brick. While Harden and Durant have patched things up, these kinds of plays could serve to once again open up any form of beef that remains between the two. Durant memorably chose not to pick Harden in the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft, after all.

Meanwhile, the Durant and Irving trade rumors have been put to bed after the two decided to mend fences with the Nets’ front office. The two, armed with more depth with the impending return of Ben Simmons and the signing of Markieff Morris, should be primed to lead the Nets deep into the postseason.

Other notable NBA players joining this offseason run include Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall, Detroit Pistons big man Trey Lyles, San Anotonio Spurs wing Doug McDermott, and controversial free agents Miles Bridges and Montrezl Harrell.