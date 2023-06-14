F1 23 released yesterday, though it's only available for players who pre-ordered the Champions Edition. It's official release is Friday, June 16th, but it seems there's another way to get your hands on it early.

F1 23 is Codemasters' latest installment in their Formula One simulation series. The game comes with updated driver ratings, cars, tracks, as well as a single-player campaign continued from F1 21. Also included is F1 World, which acts as the hub for all new Formula One Content as the season progresses.

There are multiple gameplay changes as well, including the 35% race distance option and red flags. F1 23 grows closer to the real life experience with each new installment.

There's tons of exciting new features in F1 23, and if you're itching to play it, there may be a workaround for you.

EA Play

Members of EA Play, Electronic Arts' subscription-based video game service, have access to a 5-hour trial of the game. The membership costs $4.99 (USD) monthly, or $29.99 annually. The membership gives you access to a multitude of Electronic Arts titles, including its sports games. You can also get digital games for 10% off.

While you can't own F1 23 for free with a membership, you are able to play the game for 5-hours via free trial. So in case you're on the fence on whether or not you're purchasing it, the membership gives you a chance to try before you buy. That will give players more than enough time to experience some of Braking Point 2, the single player story mode included with the game.

Or you can also check out F1 World, or split-screen career mode if you want to play with a buddy. The options are endless, but remember you only have 5 hours. For people like me who play more than they should, that's not a lot of time.

But it should be enough to give you an idea of what to expect.

The membership may be a good idea if you play lots of EA Games, even non-sports titles. There's other big games, like Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition, FIFA 23, Skate 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more.

F1 23 Release Date

F1 23 Champions Edition released yesterday for Early Access on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The standard edition of the game will launch on Friday, June 16th.

In addition to 3 days early access, Champions edition owners also get designed in-game items, XP boosts, Pitcoins, My Racing Team Icons, and more.

For more information on F1 23 and other motorsport titles, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.