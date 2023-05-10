We’re just five races into the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. While this season has been highlighted by the dominance of Red Bull Racing, gamers will get the chance to create their own narrative in the upcoming video game.

F1’s Returning Features

The PC version will once again have VR support. No announcement has been made regarding PSVR 2 support.

Fans of Codemasters’ Formula 1 Racing series will be glad to know that a particular game mode is returning for the companies’ third installment of the franchise. The mode was oddly unavailable in F1 22, but hopefully it is here to stay for the long run. It will continue 21’s Braking Point’s story, following two young drivers, Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler, and their battle to beat each other and climb to the top of the Formula 1.

My Team is returning which will once again allow you to create your own driver and racing team. Want to make a Marlboro or Snickers Racing team? The world is your oyster.

Split screen is once again returning, which is an under appreciated feature that doesn’t appear in most modern games.

F1 23’s New Features

Similar to roster updates in other sports titles, F1 will include updates cars with the official lineups of all 10 teams with their respective drivers. The Las Vegas and Qatar tracks are new additions, the latter which looks beautiful to cruise around at night.

35% Rate Distance will be added. This is an option that adds realism to your experience by adjusting the race length to be as accurate as possible to a real race. Tyre wear has always been key in F1 games, but even more so with this new feature. It’s a feature that was only included in esports events of the game, but now everyone will get to enjoy it. Franchise Director Lee Mather made good on his promise to add this feature at some point in the series back in 2021.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oddly enough, Red Flags were another feature not present in both F1 21 and F1 22. That’s not the case with F1 23, as Red Flags will finally make their debut in Codemasters’ newest racing game. Now players can will be notified when a crash has occurred.

There are also leaks and rumors from Insider Gaming’s Mike Straw that suggests a change to the car upgrading system is in the works as well. One Such improvement includes sponsorships to get more money for your team. Completing certain challenges and winning races under certain conditions can earn players car parts that can change your vehicle’s attributes. Unwanted or unused parts can earn you extra money as well.

F1 23 Release Date, Versions, and Prices

F1 23 will be available on June 16 for both next-generation and old-generation consoles, as well as PC. The cover features Red Bull Racing driver and two-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The Standard edition will cost $69.99 (USD) plus tax and will include:

Base Game

F1® World Starter Pack

5,000 PitCoin Virtual Currency

The Champions Edition will cost $89.99 plus tax and will include:

Base Game

Time-Limited F1® 23 Las Vegas Content Pack

3 days early access

Max Verstappen designed in-game items

4 new My Racing Team icons

Braking Point 2 My Team icons + Vanity Item

XP Boost

F1® World Bumper Pack

Virtual Currency – 18,000 PitCoin

EA Sports has released a road map with announcements leading up to the game’s launch. We’ll keep you posted on all the latest F1 23 news.