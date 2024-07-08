The upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt did not have a $300 million budget, per Joseph Kosinski.

Speaking to Deadline, Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer refuted reports that their upcoming F1 movie had a $300 million budget. Even though it has a “hefty” price tag, it was blown out of proportion.

Bruckheimer said that the reported $300 million budget is “tens of millions of dollars out of whack in the wrong direction. Shooting in England and Abu Dhabi helped lower the budget thanks to their rebates. The sponsorship they landed with Formula 1 teams also helped drop the budget “quite a bit lower than what people would think.”

When asked for a real budget, Bruckheimer denied the request. “We can't give you a number because that's Apple's money and they can talk about it,” he said. “But what I think you can say is it's quite a bit lower than what's been reported.”

For Kosinski, this is not the first time this has happened. He is used to his budgets being over-reported. He previously directed Oblivion and Top Gun: Maverick. However, this $300 million report was bigger than usual.

“I'm just going to say I'm used, on a lot of the movies I've worked on, to having them over-reported for whatever reason, but I've never had an experience where they were off by this much on a film,” Kosinski weighed in. “I'm not sure where that number came from.”

Who is Joseph Kosinski?

Joseph Kosinski is an acclaimed filmmaker known for directing Top Gun: Maverick. Earlier in his career, he made his directorial debut with Tron: Legacy in 2010.

He followed that up by directing Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman in Oblivion. It would be nearly a half-decade before his next movie, Only the Brave, came out.

In 2022, Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited sequel was a smash hit, grossing over $1.4 billion worldwide. It also garnered six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. That same year, Kosinski also directed Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett.

What is F1 about?

The upcoming F1 movie follows Sonny Hayes (Pitt), a Formula One driver in the '90s. After a crash, he retires and changes his life. However, Sonny is pulled out of retirement by his friend (played by Javier Bardem) to mentor rookie Joshua Pearce (Damon Idris) on the Apex Grand Prix (APXGP) team.

Brad Pitt leads the ensemble along with Damson Idris. Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzles, Javier Bardem, Shea Whigham, and Kim Bodnia also starred in the movie.

Kosinski directed the movie based on a script from Ehren Kruger. Top Gun: Maverick composer Hans Zimmer will collaborate with Kosinski again to compose the F1 score. Jerry Bruckheimer will produce it alongside Pitt, Kosinski, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Lewis Hamilton.

Apple Studios, along with Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and Dawn Apollo Films, financed the movie. Warner Bros and Apple Original Films will distribute the movie.

F1 will receive a proper theatrical run — including IMAX screenings — upon its June 27, 2025 release date. Additionally, the movie will be released on Apple TV+ at a later, undisclosed date.

F1 will be released on June 25, 2025.