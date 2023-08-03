F1 Manager 2023 rolled out with a patch today that addresses crashing issues that PC players are experiencing. The dev team did note that a fix was also coming to the console versions of the game.

A small update to F1 Manager 23 is rolling out to PC players now that looks to address the most common cause of crashes 🛠️ Console players, we're finalsing this update and will have more news very soon! Patch notes 👇https://t.co/4cBMPAnjwt pic.twitter.com/JZva3zPNci — F1® Manager OUT NOW! (@F1Manager) August 3, 2023

Unlike F1 23, the game doesn't put you in the shoes of drivers like Verstappen or Alonso, it instead gives you managerial control over your F1 team. The game launched this week on Monday, July 31st. However, Deluxe Edition players got to start their career on July 27th, four days before everyone else.

Let's dive right in and look at the notes for Patch 1.5.

F1 Manager Patch 1.5 Notes

The following issues have been resolved in F1 Manager 2023 following Patch 1.5 for PC players.

Fixed crash that could occur during race weekend

Added DX11 stable fallback option where DX12 crash is detected

Prevented patch notes pop-up persisting after first launch

This patch is the third we've received in the last two weeks for F1 Manager. The previous patches, 1.4 and 1.3, respectively, also addressed multiple issues with the game's stability.

In case the game still crashes, you can submit a report on Formcrafts.

Launch Day Patches

The Update 1.4 Patch released on July 31st fixed a crash that could occur if red flag triggered near end of race.

Update 1.3, which came out July 27th fixed a boatload of issues:

Game Stability

Fixed issue preventing user from sending out reconfigured car in qualifying

Fixed softlock after multiple viewings of qualification data screen

Fixed rare game crash occurring after a red flag

Fixed softlock after race left on pause for significant length of time

Fixed rare crash on NVIDIA GPU

Fixed rare crash after resuming Race Replay save

Fixed softlock scrolling driver standings panel when running reserve driver in P1

Game Balance

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rebalanced rating decline rate for elite, older drivers

Rebalanced rating decline impact for drivers that DNF

Rebalanced progression rate of F2/F3 drivers

Team Balance

Fixed inaccurate ‘Grid Average' data in Car Analysis

Improved DHL Fastest Pit Stop Competition end of season flow

Updated compound performance report for Qatar

Race Sim

Fixed data discrepancies occurring from a mid-session save

Fixed weather from changing when loading mid-session save

Fixed “x Laps To Go” notification appearing too early

Fixed Events in Data View showing as ‘undefined'

Improved garage lighting

Improved pit exit battle team radio messages

Reduced frequency of ‘overheating tyres' team radio messages

Reduced frequency of pit stop error replays (for minor pit stop delays)

Race Replay

Fixed some unequal car performance attributes in ‘Equal Performance' Exclusive Scenarios

Fixed tyre compounds showing incorrectly on tyre wear graph in Race Moments

Improved clarity of Exclusive Scenario Starting Grid objectives

Console

Improved analogue stick sensitivity

Presentation

Fixed long pause before selected team appears on screen in team selection and title screen backgrounds

Fixed gender tag displaying on pitcrew screen in German localisation

Fixed text truncation on pitcrew screen for all non-English localisation

F1 Manager 2023

And that's everything you need to know about the recent F1 Manager Patch 1.5 and the updates before it. As mentioned previously, the updates will also roll out for console players sometime in the near future. The development team has been constantly updating their Update Notes page on their website.

F1 Manager 2023 released on Monday, July 31st for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and Epic Games Store.

For more news on gaming and Formula One, visit ClutchPoints.