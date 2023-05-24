Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

F1 Manager 2023 has been announced, with it’s reveal trailer that released just yesterday. With the new Formula 1 game trailer comes details about the game’s new features, changes, and improvements coming to the latest Formula 1 installment. This will be Frontier Development’s second F1 Manager game and the second in the series.

F1 Manager 2023 Trailer

Below is the announcement trailer for F1 manager 2023.

F1 Manager is a game where instead of controlling the driver, you become the team principal. For those wanting to become Toto Wolf or Christian Horner, this game gives you the opportunity to do so.

The game lets you manage things from developing your car to managing your staff. The latest installment brings changes in the forms of new circuits, Sprint Events, and more.

Gameplay Changes

All the new gameplay changes and features revolve around the new Sporting Director, who trains pit crews and improves their performance as the season progresses. The key to this addition is balance. Crew morale and skill will be elevated, or reduced depending on the team’s performance and your role as a manager. This could be the difference between a fast pit stop, or a slow one full of mistakes. You can control things different aspects like a team’s training schedule that’ll affect your performance.

On the track, three major key areas have been improved and expanded upon: Driver Confidence, Tactics & Tires. This means team principals will need to be more cautious about their strategy and planning. It’ll give a more realistic listing of duties and

Drivers with a good level of confidence will be more daring and will try harder to overtake their opponents. Tyre temperatures will also be much more important, so keep on the lookout for these details before you start your session. Both driver confidence and tyre management will heavily affect the tactics your team uses during the race.

Additionally, even things such as car weight and reliability also seem to play a role in team strategies.

There will also be new ERS battle assist options, which can be applied to both offensive and defensive strategies when using DRS. Since the track’s surface changes throughout the race, and weather can change at any second, it can all have an impact on the vehicle as well as the driver. You’ll also be able to check how well your driver was supposed to perform, compared to how they really are during the race.

Driver, Contract, and Racing Improvements

Expanded Series simulations allows players to check on upcoming talent in Formula 2 & 3. These players can then be scouted and potentially make their way onto F1 rosters.

Race Replay Is one of the most interesting new modes, but there isn’t many details on it yet. It will supposedly allow players to re-write “key moments” and bring them closer to the real-life moments of the Formula 1 season. From the sound of it, it seems you’ll be able to replay actual racing moments from the real Formula 1 season. Frontiers will release more details on this mode soon.

Revised Driver Development allows the player to improve on specific areas of their driver. Drivers aren’t able to develop as well once they reach a certain age, which means consistent performances will be what keeps them from getting worse. Contracts are also being revised for both drivers and staff members. You can now sign either for the beginning of the following season. This allows managers a little more leeway when building their own team.

The racing simulation game has also had it’s most important feature improved… race simulating. Drivers are more encouraged now to do more realistic maneuvers, such as overtaking. Everything from turning corners and blasting ahead on straightaways has been improved. There’s also an updated incident system which will make those wheel-to-wheel interactions a lot more dramatic.

The full details can be read on the official Formula 1 website.

F1 Manager 2023 Release Date

The game is set to release this summer, though no official release date has been confirmed. The first game in the series launched back in August 25th, 2022. If that’s any indication, it would mean the newest game will release somewhere around that time. We’ll have an update for fans when the release date is announced.

For more information on F1 Games, like the upcoming F1 23, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.